Announcing a Change in Ownership at Synectic Solutions, Inc. ("SSI")

·2 min read

OXNARD, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synectic Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce that Scott Koslow has purchased the company from its founder and is now SSI's President and CEO.

Scott Koslow, President and CEO Synectic Solutions, Inc. (SSI)

SSI boasts a 20-plus year history and relationship with NAVAIR and has over 100 employees at Naval Base Ventura County, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWC WD) at Ridgecrest, CA, and NAVAIR Headquarters at Patuxent River, MD. Under the new leadership SSI will execute a growth strategy building on its core competencies in logistics, engineering, management, and IT.

LOGISTICS

  • Acquisition Planning and Analysis

  • Independent Logistics Assessments (ILA)

  • Design Interface and Sustaining Engineering

  • Maintenance Planning and Management

  • Supply Support

  • Support Equipment

  • Technical Data

  • Manpower, Personnel, and Training Support

  • Product Support Management

  • Test and Evaluation Support

MANAGEMENT

  • DoD 5000 Acquisition Planning and Support

  • Spiral Development

  • Budgetary Reviews and Congressional Briefings

  • Financial Analysis, Tracking, and Execution

  • CDRL Tracking and Analysis

  • Contract Monitoring

  • Risk Assessment

  • FMS Case Management

ENGINEERING

  • Requirements Analysis

  • Interoperability Certification

  • Range Communications and Tracking Systems Support

  • Range Data Collection and Analysis

  • Software Design, Engineering, and Test

  • Configuration Management

  • Computer Aided Design (CAD)

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

  • Classified/Unclassified Network & System Administration

  • Network Operations and Maintenance

  • Information Assurance/Security Compliance & Administration

  • Database Development and Administration

  • Help Desk and Deskside Services

  • Video Teleconference (VTC) Management

  • Web Design, Development, and Maintenance

  • Enterprise Architecture

Mr. Koslow, a U.S. Navy retiree and service-disabled veteran, has over 25 years' experience in defense and government contracting. Since 2016, he has held senior positions in government and with defense contractors of various sizes.

Mr. Koslow has consistently demonstrated an ability to inspire others and produce exceptional results. "SSI is a services company. People provide the services, and without the people, there's no company. I am honored to be entrusted with this leadership role," said Mr. Koslow.

SSI will further develop its NAVAIR portfolio and, leveraging longstanding relationships in the industry, the company will grow into the NAVSEA and NAVFAC markets.

SSI will certify as an SDVOSB and continue to provide support services under Navy contracts and subcontracts. Current customers, employees, and partners should anticipate no major changes, but they can expect the company to be fully committed to making daily improvements, equipping everyone to perform at their best, and achieving new levels of success. Team SSI is excited about Mr. Koslow's strategic vision and is confident the company has a bright future ahead.

Contact: Richard Martinez, rmartinez@synecsolu.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-a-change-in-ownership-at-synectic-solutions-inc-ssi-301504377.html

SOURCE Synectic Solutions

