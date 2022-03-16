Announcing a Change in Ownership at Synectic Solutions, Inc. ("SSI")
OXNARD, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synectic Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce that Scott Koslow has purchased the company from its founder and is now SSI's President and CEO.
SSI boasts a 20-plus year history and relationship with NAVAIR and has over 100 employees at Naval Base Ventura County, Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWC WD) at Ridgecrest, CA, and NAVAIR Headquarters at Patuxent River, MD. Under the new leadership SSI will execute a growth strategy building on its core competencies in logistics, engineering, management, and IT.
LOGISTICS
Acquisition Planning and Analysis
Independent Logistics Assessments (ILA)
Design Interface and Sustaining Engineering
Maintenance Planning and Management
Supply Support
Support Equipment
Technical Data
Manpower, Personnel, and Training Support
Product Support Management
Test and Evaluation Support
MANAGEMENT
DoD 5000 Acquisition Planning and Support
Spiral Development
Budgetary Reviews and Congressional Briefings
Financial Analysis, Tracking, and Execution
CDRL Tracking and Analysis
Contract Monitoring
Risk Assessment
FMS Case Management
ENGINEERING
Requirements Analysis
Interoperability Certification
Range Communications and Tracking Systems Support
Range Data Collection and Analysis
Software Design, Engineering, and Test
Configuration Management
Computer Aided Design (CAD)
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Classified/Unclassified Network & System Administration
Network Operations and Maintenance
Information Assurance/Security Compliance & Administration
Database Development and Administration
Help Desk and Deskside Services
Video Teleconference (VTC) Management
Web Design, Development, and Maintenance
Enterprise Architecture
Mr. Koslow, a U.S. Navy retiree and service-disabled veteran, has over 25 years' experience in defense and government contracting. Since 2016, he has held senior positions in government and with defense contractors of various sizes.
Mr. Koslow has consistently demonstrated an ability to inspire others and produce exceptional results. "SSI is a services company. People provide the services, and without the people, there's no company. I am honored to be entrusted with this leadership role," said Mr. Koslow.
SSI will further develop its NAVAIR portfolio and, leveraging longstanding relationships in the industry, the company will grow into the NAVSEA and NAVFAC markets.
SSI will certify as an SDVOSB and continue to provide support services under Navy contracts and subcontracts. Current customers, employees, and partners should anticipate no major changes, but they can expect the company to be fully committed to making daily improvements, equipping everyone to perform at their best, and achieving new levels of success. Team SSI is excited about Mr. Koslow's strategic vision and is confident the company has a bright future ahead.
Contact: Richard Martinez, rmartinez@synecsolu.com
