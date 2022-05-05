U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.69
    +0.43 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0081 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    -0.0269 (-2.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1290
    +0.9550 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,473.38
    -3,274.18 (-8.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.91
    -74.21 (-8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

ANNOUNCING THE DMINTI METAVERSE, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH RENOWNED ARCHITECT HANI RASHID

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMINTI (https://dminti.com) a forward-thinking digital arts company that collaborates with the world's leading and emerging contemporary artists to bring crypto fluency into the traditional art world, has partnered with internationally renowned architect, Hani Rashid and his expert digital design practice Asymptote Architecture, to launch the DMINTI Metaverse.

First Web3 Metaverse marketplace to partner with Architect, Hani Rashid, and iconic artists in VR.

The DMINTI Metaverse launched with a series of immersive weekly programming experiences open to all. 'Metaverse Mondays', will offer the community an opportunity to participate in live conversations with Web3 thought leaders and prominent art world leaders as well as showcasing immersive art by artists like Ricci Albenda, Zoe Buckman, Josephine Meckseper, Sarah Meyohas, David Salle, Pindar Van Arman and more.

Rashid's partnership and design of the DMINTI Metaverse revolutionizes how digital art is created and experienced using immersive XR technologies. Artists and collectors are able to collaborate and experiment within a virtual metaverse where they can create, exhibit, and sell their works.

"From my vantage point as an architect equally at home designing physical and virtual architecture, creating the DMINTI Metaverse is a fascinating opportunity to set up a trajectory and experiment to allow artistic chance and spatial outcomes to occur. I have always been fascinated by John Cage and his celebration of 'chance' and the unexpected stemming from a precisely 'engineered' premise and scaffolding. The DMINTI Metaverse is really about discovery and the exquisite outcomes when confronting art and space." said Hani Rashid

DMINTI's mission for this art metaverse is to build interactive, multigenerational communities with a shared 3D canvas for all NFT projects cultivated with partnering artists and curators while serving as a cultural institution and for collectors. The project and partnership is supported by DMINTI's founding advisory panel of artworld, crypto, and tech leaders Shalom Meckenzie, Jennifer Stockman, Dominique Levy, Christopher Jones, and Carola Jain.

About DMINTI

DMINTI is a first-of-its-kind company to recognize the seismic shift represented by the emergence of NFT art and the metaverse. DMINTI partners with the world's leading and emerging contemporary artists in the crypto and traditional art worlds; to support them with the best tools available to produce, exhibit, and market unique, culturally relevant NFT and Web3 projects. Its curatorial team has over half a century of collective experience working with artists in the museum and gallery context, producing exhibitions, commissions, and publications.

DMINTI's team leverages both their individual and combined expertise to produce, display and market NFTs from its evolving roster of artists--from creatives known for their historic digital and computational work to contemporary "legacy" artworld artists to those who are cryptonative. Serving as connectors within this digital-first realm, DMINTI embraces museum-level protocols to help codify and formalize the NFT arena.

About Hani Rashid

Hani Rashid a practicing architect, known for a first-of-its-kind Guggenheim Virtual Museum and the Virtual New York Stock Exchange among other notable projects and buildings including the Yas Marina Hotel and Formula one venue in Abu Dhabi. Hani co-founded New York based Asymptote Architecture (https://asymptote.net) with his partner, Lise Anne Couture in 1989. Alongside his professional work, Hani has a distinguished, international academic career having held numerous visiting professorships at a number of important universities including the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Copenhagen, the Southern California Institute of Architecture in Los Angeles, and the Harvard University Graduate School of Design as well as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH). In 1998 Hani co-founded and developed Columbia University's GSAAP Advanced Digital Design program. And in 2000 Hani Rashid co-represented the United States at the 7th Venice Architecture Biennale. Hani lives in New York City, and alongside his architectural practice, is the director of Deep_Futures, a research laboratory in the Institute of Architecture at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna.

For Media Requests- Di Petroff di@dipetroffpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-dminti-metaverse-in-partnership-with-renowned-architect-hani-rashid-301541365.html

SOURCE DMINTI

Recommended Stories

  • College student buys Yoshitomo Nara ashtray at thrift store for $10, flips it for $2,860 on eBay

    A TikTok user was left speechless after he bought a Yoshitomo Nara ashtray at a Goodwill store for $10 and received a 30,000 percent profit by selling it on eBay. In a TikTok posted on April 17, Terrelle Brown, a 22-year-old student at Wheaton College in Illinois, shared that he received an eBay notification about the ashtray in the middle of his class.

  • Statue of Native American ballerina Marjorie Tallchief stolen and sold for scrap

    A statue of the renowned late performer was stolen from the grounds of the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum

  • Sculpture sold for just $34.99 at Texas Goodwill turns out to be priceless Roman bust

    The bust is around 2,000 years old, experts believe.

  • ‘A five-day wait for $5,000’: the man who queues for the uber-rich

    Robert Samuel’s business has put him at the forefront of cultural events – and shines a light on the state of capitalism in 2022 Robert Samuel, whose job is to sit in lines for other people. Photograph: Adam Gabbatt/The Guardian At 5am, it’s as dark as it ever gets in Times Square, where massive digital billboards never stop blasting light into the sky, illuminating city blocks across midtown. The square is among the most-visited tourist attractions in New York City, but at this time it’s desert

  • Nicole Buffett on NFTs, Their Future and Explaining Them to Her Grandfather

    Artist Nicole Buffett discusses NFTs, their future and explaining them to her famous grandfather, Warren, on CoinDesk TV's "First Mover."

  • Mariupol theater airstrike killed two time more people than estimated before, AP investigation says

    The Russian bombing of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol on March 16 was far deadlier than previously estimated, killing closer to 600 people inside and outside the building, the Associated Press news agency reported on May 4.

  • One of Russia’s Most Heinous War Crimes in Ukraine Was Worse Than We Thought

    Alexander Ermochenko/ReutersRussian forces killed twice as many people as originally thought in its March 16 bombing of a theater that served as a shelter in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol.That’s according to an extensive investigation by the Associated Press out Wednesday, which puts the real death toll of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater bombing at about 600. Ukrainian authorities had initially said an estimated 300 people were killed.The investigation also debunks Moscow’

  • AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike

    She stood in just her bathrobe in the freezing basement of the Mariupol theater, coated in white plaster dust shaken loose by the explosion. Syomina had to step on the dead to escape the building that had served as the Ukrainian city’s main bomb shelter for more than a week. Syomina, her husband and about 30 others ran blindly toward the sea and up the shore for almost five miles (eight kilometers) without stopping, the theater in ruins behind them.

  • Stephen Sondheim, A Celebration: Judi Dench proves the first among stellar equals in this bravura tribute

    On Tuesday, the Sondheim Theatre swapped the Les Misérables barricades for Broadway Babies with a one-night-only gala in honour of its namesake, who died last November. Stephen Sondheim always considered London his second home, proclaimed producer Cameron Mackintosh in his introduction to this star-studded concert (which he also devised), and now his “old friends” in Britain had come together to pay tribute.

  • ‘Plaza Suite’ With Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker Extends Broadway Run

    Broadway’s Plaza Suite, the Neil Simon revival starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, announced a third extension today, citing ticket demand. The comedy will now run at the Hudson Theatre through Sunday, July 10. Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, Plaza Suite was previously extended to make up for performances canceled after both stars tested […]

  • How to Hitch a Ride on the Porsche IPO

    The sports-car brand had another excellent quarter ahead of a proposed minority initial public offering by parent company Volkswagen.

  • How to Report Self-Employment Income Without a 1099

    When you work for someone else, your employer reports your income for you. But when you work for yourself, it's your responsibility to report your own income. However, that process can be a challenge when you don't receive a 1099 … Continue reading → The post How to Report Self-Employment Income Without a 1099 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Aab 050422 1

    Bitcoin's “Mayer Multiple,” the ratio of BTC's price to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), is just shy of 0.80, indicating that the “digital gold” is at a point of undervaluation and trading at a nearly 20% discount. Plus, a discussion on the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on BTC price as “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee presents the “Chart of the Day.

  • Aston Martin taps former Ferrari boss Felisa for CEO

    Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday named former Ferrari NV boss Amedeo Felisa as its new chief executive officer as the British luxury carmaker works on emulating the Italian carmaker's success and electrifying its brand. Felisa will take over with immediate effect from Tobias Moers, who joined the company in 2020 from shareholder Mercedes-Benz's high-performance AMG brand and served as CEO and chief technical officer. Felisa currently serves on Aston Martin's board and led Ferrari between 2008 and 2016 when it was still part of the Fiat group.

  • 6 Gauges That Show How Much the Fed Will Raise Rates

    Here's what economists are watching to determine when growth may trump inflation in the Fed's calculus.

  • Airbus delays A321XLR jet to 2024 amid safety talks

    Airbus on Wednesday confirmed a delay in development of its A321XLR jet to early 2024 in what industry sources described as a move by regulators to tighten rules to prevent fire risks. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at significant rule changes that would force Airbus to redesign areas of the lower fuselage known as "underbelly fairings", two of the sources said. A maiden test flight is still due by the end of this quarter, Airbus said in a quarterly results statement.

  • Is The Biggest Bank Stock By Market Cap A Buy As Fed Soothes Markets?

    JPMorgan Chase stock rallied on Wednesday with the broader market. So is JPM stock worth buying right now?

  • EastGroup buys Homestead development site for $11M

    EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) paid $10.9 million for property in the Homestead Park of Commerce where it plans to build an industrial project. Doug LLC, managed by Clifford Lincoln and Wayne Rosen of Homestead, sold the 28-acre site at the southeast corner of Park of Commerce Boulevard and Southeast Ninth Street to Jackson, Mississippi-based EastGroup. Hollywood-based Violet Capital and Doug Commerce Park of Homestead LLC originally had the property under contract from Doug LLC and agreed to assign the contract to EastGroup for an undisclosed fee.

  • Lithium Stocks White Hot: Albemarle Soars After Livent Skyrockets On Earnings, Outlook

    Livent and then Albemarle crushed views this week, with the lithium stocks soaring on sharply raised guidance amid hot prices for the white metal.

  • Despite Seeing Accelerated 2023 Growth, This Analyst Cut Penumbra's Price Target - Here's Why

    Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) reported Q1 sales that beat Street expectations, driven by Vascular upside, and reiterated its 2022 revenue guidance. Wells Fargo lowered the price target to $265 from 321, which is equivalent to a 52.2% upside. At 9.5x (down from 12x as peer group valuation has been compressed) with a 2023 sales estimate of $1.02 billion, PEN shares would trade essentially in line with its peers, analysts write. Q1 revenue of $203.9 million (+21.8% ex-FX) beat the consensus of $195.04 m