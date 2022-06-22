Announcing Exemplary Marketing: Young Prodigy Turns a Single Build into a Successful Application Development Company by the Age of 25

Chicago, IL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malik Kurdi of Chicago, IL, started his company Exemplary Marketing straight out of high school in 2015. His love for solving problems made him a natural prodigy at coding. So, he was able to bypass traditional college and go straight into business for himself.





Malik bootstrapped Exemplary Marketing from the ground up. He started by building an app for a single client — and now, at the young age of 25, Malik has already completed 145 builds and runs a successful company with over 100 employees located across the US.

What is Exemplary Marketing?

Exemplary Marketing is the place people go to bring their visions to reality. Malik’s massive team of devs and designers enables the company to offer a full range of services, including application development and design.

In the realm of applications, they do it all, robust web application development, mobile application development, and automation and machine learning development. They have developed applications for businesses of all sizes, from large corporations to small mom and pop shops, and they have put some really cool stuff out there.

When a client comes to the team with an idea in mind, they work with the client to gain a complete understanding of what their vision is and the purpose the app is going to serve. After this, they map out the workflow and present it to the client to be sure that everyone is on the same page.

The team then uses lateral thinking to construct all of the pieces of the app. For example, if a client commissions them to develop an app that tracks deliveries and their efficiency. The team will break down every possible solution to the problem to get to the best answer.

Once the answer has been found, they get to work building the application and sometimes going through multiple interactions to reach the best end product. Once the app is finished, Exemplary Marketing will assist with the launch and marketing.

All-in-all, the company offers full-service end-to-end application development. So what makes them the best? Clients keep coming back and referring others to do business with them.

What Sets Exemplary Marketing Apart From the Rest?

It’s Malik and his team's electric energy. The team is young, with no one over the age of 35. Their youth gives them the edge to produce the things that people want. “What sets us apart is we're young, we're a young team, we're energetic. And we know what people like, we know what people want. In our design, we're very good at bringing your idea to reality,” shared Malik.

