Announcing the Expert Speaker Lineup for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023

·5 min read

This year's schedule will delight audiences with its breadth, diversity, and insightful content destined for technologists of all levels

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, shared the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023, happening in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and virtually from April 18-21.

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewsfoto/Cloud Native Computing Foundation)
CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewsfoto/Cloud Native Computing Foundation)

Coming back to Europe after a successful North American event, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon co-chairs – Aparna Subramanian, of Shopify, Emily Fox of Apple, and Frederick Kautz – helped the program committee of 85 community members and 36 track chairs review 1768 submissions to develop the European schedule this year. Attendees can choose from more than 303 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions both in-person and virtually, including 91 sessions hosted by CNCF project maintainers with content ranging from introductions and open source culture content to deep dives and technical demos.

"We are thrilled to bring together the cloud native community in Amsterdam this April for an inspiring and collaborative conference," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "CNCF has grown considerably, now with 153 Graduated, Incubating, and Sandbox projects that respond to the pressing needs of organizations across industries and geographies. We hope you join #TeamCloudNative as we meet this year to continue shaping cloud native innovation together."

"I have had the chance to attend numerous KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conferences over the last several years and it has been an honor to be on the inside, helping select the talks for this event," said Aparna Subramanian, Director of Production Engineering, Shopify. "The 1000+ submissions we received were so insightful and have immense value to offer our community. I want to thank everyone who submitted a talk and the program committee for their time and effort in reviewing the talks. It was tough to widdle the list down to the agenda we are sharing today. We've curated the schedule with a diverse set of talks so you can get the most out of the event. We hope you enjoy the content this year!"

Come join the cloud native community for three days of knowledge sharing! The community-curated schedule will include talks from all types of community members, including:

CNCF and other organizations will be hosting a number of co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, which will happen on 18 April. The following CNCF-hosted co-located events are included in the All-Access pass. Sponsor-hosted co-located events can be added individually when registering:

CFPs for all CNCF-hosted co-located events are due Sunday, 12 February at 23:59 PST.

CNCF-hosted co-located events sponsorship opportunities close on Thursday, 23 February, 23:59 PST. Interested organizations can contact sponsor@cncf.io to secure a sponsorship.

The Dan Kohn Scholarship (includes Diversity, Need-Based, Maintainer, and Student Scholarship) applications for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe are due 19 February at 23:59 PST for in-person conference scholarships and 26 March at 23:59 PST for virtual conference scholarships.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2023 program, please visit the schedule.

Registration
This year we are offering three types of registration. Standard pricing is available until 15 February, 23:59 CET:

  • In-person all access registration includes access to all CNCF-hosted co-located events on Tuesday, 18 April, AND KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe,

  • In-person KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe registration

  • And virtual registration which includes all KubeCon + CloudNativeCon keynote and breakout session access online.

Thank You to Our Sponsors
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from our Diamond Sponsors: AWS, Cisco Emerging Technologies and Incubation, Huawei, Microsoft Azure, Rancher by SUSE, Red Hat, and Veritas; Platinum Sponsors: Canonical, Datadog, Dell Technologies, GitLab, Google Cloud, IBM, incident.io, Intel, JFrog, Kasten by Veeam, Portworx by Pure Storage, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Snyk, Sysdig, Teleport, VMware; and many more Gold, Silver, Start-Up, and End User Sponsors.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact
Jessie Adams-Shore
The Linux Foundation
PR@CNCF.io

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-expert-speaker-lineup-for-kubecon--cloudnativecon-europe-2023-301742167.html

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

