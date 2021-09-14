U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

Announcing The Health Literacy For Health Equity Steering Committee

·3 min read

AHIMA Foundation Launches Steering Committee to Drive Health Literacy for Health Equity Campaign & Programming

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AHIMA Foundation, the 501(c)3 charitable affiliate of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), announced the creation of a steering committee to support the organization's consumer-centered Health Literacy for Health Equity campaign and programming.

AHIMA Foundation

The committee will be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the upcoming consumer campaign, as well as driving the Foundation's holistic vision to nurture a solutions-based, resource-dense hub for consumers, advocates, and healthcare industry stakeholders invested in the issues surrounding health literacy, access, and equity.

"This committee represents some of the most impressive minds in health literacy, community health, and health information," says Anisa Tootla, Executive Director, AHIMA Foundation. "With backgrounds in health systems, advocacy organizations, academia, research, and private industry, this group brings the diversity of experience and the depth of knowledge necessary to tackle the gaps and opportunities in the area of health literacy and equity."

Steering committee members include:

  • Maria Caban Alizondo, PhD, RHIT, FAHIMA, Director, Health Information Management Services, UCLA Health System

  • Amber Detty, MA, CHDA, Manager, Population Health Analytics, Southeastern Health Partners ACO

  • Lisa K. Fitzpatrick, MD, MPH, MPA, Founder & CEO, Grapevine Health

  • Richard M. Frankel, PhD, Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine

  • Jennifer Garvin, PhD, Director, Health Information Management and Systems, The Ohio State University College of Medicine

  • Lolita M. Jones, MSHS, RHIA, CCS, President & Co-founder, Population Health Analytics Association Incorporated

  • Lakesha Kinnerson, MPH, RHIA, Assistant Professor, Healthcare Administration and Informatics, Samford University School of Public Health

  • Bella Kirchner, MA, Director of Research and Education, Aunt Bertha

  • Elena V. Rios, MD, MSPH, FACP, President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association

  • Sally Sidwell, SVP, Client Engagement, Optum

  • Michael Villaire, MSLM, President & CEO, Institute for Healthcare Advancement

  • Charlotte S. Yeh, MD, FACEP, Chief Medical Officer, AARP Services, Inc.

Research shows that low health literacy is correlated with increased emergency room visits, hospital stays, and higher mortality rates. These issues most adversely impact underserved communities, revealing low health literacy as a contributor to health inequities in America.

In addition to the creation of the steering committee, the Foundation has also launched the 2021 Health Literacy Scholarship Essay contest, designed to crowdsource ideas that address the dimensions of health literacy and identify potential solutions. The contest runs through October 15, and is open to current undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral-level students in health information or health informatics and Ph.D. students focused on health literacy. The winner will receive a $5,000 prize. More details can be found here.

The Foundation will also have a presence at the AHIMA21 Virtual Conference, hosting a panel discussion on health literacy, on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The panel of experts will share stories and case studies of how health literacy is being addressed in the provider setting and beyond. Register for AHIMA21 here.

About AHIMA Foundation

Established as a nonprofit in 1997, the AHIMA Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable affiliate of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). The AHIMA Foundation champions inclusive health data access and understanding through consumer education, training for health information professionals, and collaboration with strategic partners across the healthcare ecosystem. Visit AHIMAFoundation.org to learn more.

Media Contact: Jenifer Slaw, jenifer.slaw@goodfuse.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-health-literacy-for-health-equity-steering-committee-301376489.html

SOURCE AHIMA Foundation

