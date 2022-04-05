U.S. markets open in 7 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,156.75
    -7.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,092.30
    -2.30 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.62
    +1.34 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4510
    -0.3210 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,737.75
    +516.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.54
    +14.28 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,766.00
    +29.53 (+0.11%)
     

Announcing IBM z16: Real-time AI for Transaction Processing at Scale and Industry's First Quantum-Safe System

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IBM

  • IBM z16 integrates the IBM Telum processor so clients can infuse AI inferencing for real-time insights

  • IBM z16 is the industry's first quantum-safe system1

ARMONK, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today unveiled IBM® z16™, IBM's next-generation system with an integrated on-chip AI accelerator—delivering latency-optimized inferencing. This innovation is designed to enable clients to analyze real-time transactions, at scale -- for mission-critical workloads such as credit card, healthcare and financial transactions. Building on IBM's history of security leadership, IBM z16 also is specifically designed to help protect against near-future threats that might be used to crack today's encryption technologies.

IBM z16
IBM z16

IBM innovations, including the IBM z16, have formed the technology backbone of the global economy for decades. Today's modern IBM mainframe is central to hybrid cloud environments, valued by two thirds of the Fortune 100, 45 of the world's top 50 banks, 8 of the top 10 insurers, 7 of the top 10 global retailers and 8 out of the top 10 telcos as a highly secured platform for running their most mission critical workloads. For example, according to a recent IBM commissioned study by Celent "Operationalizing Fraud Prevention on IBM Z," IBM zSystems run 70% of global transactions, on a value basis.2

"IBM is the gold standard for highly secured transaction processing. Now with IBM z16 innovations, our clients can increase decision velocity with inferencing right where their mission critical data lives," said Ric Lewis, SVP, IBM Systems. "This opens up tremendous opportunities to change the game in their respective industries so they will be positioned to deliver better customer experiences and more powerful business outcomes.

Real-time enterprise AI to revolutionize industries with new use cases and applications

Financial institutions worldwide struggle with the impacts of fraudulent activities on their revenues and consumer interactions. According to a new study from IBM and Morning Consult "2022 IBM Global Financial Fraud Impact Report," credit card fraud is the most common type of fraud among consumers in the seven countries surveyed. Furthermore, respondents said they believe that banks and payment networks should be most responsible for preventing fraud. But running deep-learning models at scale in real-time has not been possible due to latency issues, meaning fraud detections models are only run on less than 10% of high-volume transactions – a significant amount of fraud is going undetected.

IBM z16 uniquely brings together AI inferencing, via its IBM Telum Processor, with the highly secured and reliable high-volume transaction processing IBM is known for. For the first time, banks can analyze for fraud during transactions on a massive scale: IBM z16 can process 300 billion inference requests per day with just one millisecond of latency3. For consumers, this could mean reducing the time and energy required to handle fraudulent transactions on their credit card. For both merchants and card issuers, this could mean a reduction in revenue loss as consumers could avoid frustration associated with false declines where they might turn to other cards for future transactions.

Other threats including tax fraud and organized retail theft are emerging as challenges for governments and businesses to control. Real-time payments and alternative payment methods like cryptocurrencies are pushing the limits on traditional fraud detection techniques. Applying the new capabilities of IBM z16 to other industries can help create an entirely new class of use cases, including:

  • Loan approval: to speed up approval of business or consumer loans

  • Clearing and settlement: to determine which trades and/or transactions may have a high-risk exposure before settlement

  • Federated learning for retail: to better model risk against fraud and theft

Securing data with the industry's first quantum-safe system

In a hybrid cloud environment inclusive of on-premises and public cloud resources, it is critical to protect against today's threats and posture against cyber criminals who may be stealing data now for decryption later. Building on IBM technologies like Pervasive Encryption and Confidential Computing, IBM z16 takes cyber resiliency a leap further by protecting data against future threats that could evolve with advances in quantum computing.

As the industry's first quantum-safe system4, IBM z16 is underpinned by lattice-based cryptography, an approach for constructing security primitives that helps protect data and systems against current and future threats. With IBM z16 quantum-safe cryptography, businesses can future-ready their applications and data today.

With secure boot (meaning that bad actors cannot inject malware into the boot process to take over the system during startup), IBM z16 clients can strengthen their cyber resiliency posture and retain control of their system. Also, with the Crypto Express 8S (CEX8S) hardware security module will offer clients both classical and quantum-safe cryptographic technology to help address their use cases requiring information confidentiality, integrity and non-repudiation. IBM z16's secure boot and quantum-safe cryptography can help clients address future quantum-computing related threats including harvest now, decrypt later attacks which can lead to extortion, loss of intellectual property and disclosure of other sensitive data.

Modernizing for hybrid cloud

IBM has spent the last three years making significant investments in service of our commitment to embrace open-source technology on the IBM zSystems platform and establishing a common developer experience across the hybrid cloud. These solutions are designed to help our clients leverage their investments in — and the strengths of — their existing IT infrastructure, clouds and applications in a seamless way, while giving them the flexibility to run, build, manage and modernize cloud native workloads on their choice of architecture.

Recent announcements as part of this effort include:

  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack: to help clients increase agility and accelerate their transformation including support for popular open-source projects.

  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center: a digital front door to a vast array of tools, training, resources, ecosystem partners and industry-specific expertise from IBM Consulting to help IBM zSystems clients accelerate the modernization of their applications, data and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.

  • Tailored Fit Pricing: a full-stack approach to enable our clients to quickly respond to changes in dynamic workloads and needs of the business with cloud-like pricing.

  • Bringing Anaconda to Linux on Z: one example of bringing popular data science frameworks and libraries to these enterprise platforms, providing a consistent data science user experience across the hybrid cloud.

  • Streamlined Support: IBM Technology Support Services offers IBM z16 clients turnkey support to help predict and prevent unplanned disruption, and technical services that accelerate how businesses take advantage of the opportunity hybrid technology environments present.

With IBM z16, IBM used a highly collaborative, client-centered approach that deeply engaged hundreds of individuals from more than 70 clients, a practice that is already underway for future IBM mainframe systems. IBM z16 will be generally available on May 31, 2022. For more information, please visit Ross Mauri's blog.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit www.ibm.com

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Banta
Elizabeth.Banta@ibm.com
732-996-4159

1 Disclaimer: Cited by a third party analyst. IBM z16 with the Crypto Express 8S card provides quantum-safe APIs providing access to quantum-safe algorithms which have been selected as finalists during the PQC standardization process conducted by NIST. https://csrc.nist.gov/Projects/post-quantum-cryptography/round-3-submissions. Quantum-safe cryptography refers to efforts to identify algorithms that are resistant to attacks by both classical and quantum computers, to keep information assets secure even after a large-scale quantum computer has been built. Source: https://www.etsi.org/technologies/quantum-safe-cryptography. These algorithms are used to help ensure the integrity of a number of the firmware and boot processes. IBM z16 is the Industry-first system protected by quantum-safe technology across multiple layers of firmware.
2 "Operationalizing Fraud Prevention on IBM Z," an IBM commissioned report by Celent. March 2022.
3 Disclaimer: Performance result is extrapolated from IBM internal tests running local inference operations in a z16 LPAR with 48 IFLs and 128 GB memory on Ubuntu 20.04 (SMT mode) using a synthetic credit card fraud detection model (https://github.com/IBM/ai-on-z-fraud-detection) exploiting the Integrated Accelerator for AI. The benchmark was running with 8 parallel threads each pinned to the first core of a different chip. The lscpucommand was used to identify the core-chip topology. A batch size of 128 inference operations was used. Results may vary.
4 Disclaimer: Cited by a third party analyst. IBM z16 with the Crypto Express 8S card provides quantum-safe APIs providing access to quantum-safe algorithms which have been selected as finalists during the PQC standardization process conducted by NIST. https://csrc.nist.gov/Projects/post-quantum-cryptography/round-3-submissions. Quantum-safe cryptography refers to efforts to identify algorithms that are resistant to attacks by both classical and quantum computers, to keep information assets secure even after a large-scale quantum computer has been built. Source: https://www.etsi.org/technologies/quantum-safe-cryptography. These algorithms are used to help ensure the integrity of a number of the firmware and boot processes. IBM z16 is the Industry-first system protected by quantum-safe technology across multiple layers of firmware.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-ibm-z16-real-time-ai-for-transaction-processing-at-scale-and-industrys-first-quantum-safe-system-301517427.html

SOURCE IBM

Recommended Stories

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000U.

  • Mailchimp Says It Was Breached and User Accounts Accessed

    (Bloomberg) -- The email marketing company Mailchimp said its network was breached followed a social engineering attack.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000U.S. Switchblade Drones for Ukraine Will Include Tank KillersAn intruder viewed about 300 Mailchimp accounts

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Jack Dorsey says he’s ‘partially to blame’ for centralization of the Internet

    Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former chief executive at Twitter TWTR, said he is “partially to blame” for the centralization of the Internet.

  • Peloton Slashes Price of New Guide Strength-Training Device by $200

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. has already lowered the cost of a strength-training device that goes on sale this week, a sign that getting more aggressive on prices will be a key part of its comeback plan. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000U.S. Switchbla

  • Lockheed Martin, Intel To Advance 5G-Ready Communications For US, Allied Defense Systems

    Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) established a collaboration to advance 5G-ready communications for the U.S. A memorandum of understanding was signed in late 2021 to expand the ongoing strategic relationship to align 5G-enabled hardware and software solutions for the Department of Defense (DOD). Intel's 5G solutions are integrated into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station, which acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military p

  • DOJ seizes $34 million of crypto from the dark web seller

    The US has just seized $34 million from the dark web in one of the largest cryptocurrency civil forfeiture filings to date.

  • Okta CEO Says Lapsus$ Hack is 'Big Deal,' Aims to Restore Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc. doesn’t yet know how many of its customers were affected by a January data breach that the company waited nearly two months to make public, Chief Executive Officer Todd McKinnon said Monday during an interview with Bloomberg Television.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; Signal from ChinaChina Finds New Virus Subt

  • Bitcoin and ETH Stuck Below Hurdles, ADA Eyes Upside Break

    Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $45,750 support, Ethereum’s ether is stuck below $3,525, and ADA might start a surge towards $1.40.

  • Venture Powerhouse Sequoia Capital Names New Leader

    Sequoia Capital named Roelof Botha as its new leader, as the company moves to overhaul the traditional startup-financing business.

  • Expedia Hires Google Travel Advertising Director Rob Torres

    Expedia Group for several years has been trying to reduce its dependence advertising on Google to gain customers, and Expedia has signed on Google’s managing director of advertising and marketing to plot strategy. Expedia Group announced Monday that Rob Torres has been appointed as senior vice president Media Solutions, which is its travel advertising program. […]

  • Jack Dorsey Takes Some Blame for Several Internet Problems

    About a quarter of a century after its widespread adoption in the West, the worldwide web looks a lot different than it could have. While there are some problems with Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) oft-repeated claim that 70% of internet traffic goes through Google and Facebook , Sandvine estimates that those two companies along with Microsoft , Apple , Amazon and Netflix generate nearly 57% of all internet traffic. The internet could have been decentralized once it became open to the wider public, but the benefits a centralized network provided to internet service providers led to the web we have now.

  • Ledger May Be Secure but Not Private, According to Its Privacy Policy

    Ledger Live collects and retains its user’s data for five years, which violates user privacy.

  • Days after I was named CEO, my company faced one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks in history

    SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna on how the company moved on from the famous cyberattack attributed to Russia.

  • Bitcoin Prices Slip, Dogecoin Gains—and What Else Is Happening in Crypto Today

    Data suggests long-term bitcoin holders are dominating the market. That could support the next crypto rally.

  • Jack Dorsey regrets his role in creating a centralized internet

    Twitter founder Jack Dorsey would like you to know he too misses the early days of the internet when protocols like IRC made the web seem like a place of boundless possibility.

  • Crypto Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger partners with The Sandbox

    The metaverse hype knows no bounds. Now it is crypto hardware wallet Ledger that has decided to give its virtual world a new twist.

  • NetAbstraction steps up to the tee for business protection

    Congratulations to professional golfer and University of Georgia alum Sepp Straka on his first PGA Tour win at the 2022 Honda Classic. While we can't take credit for his victory, we are proud to be part of his team as one of Sepp's sponsors. What do ...

  • Decentraland’s Email Lists Compromised on Day 1 of MVFW

    As Metaverse Fashion Week got underway, an attack on MailChimp, Decentraland’s newsletter platform, targeted crypto accounts.

  • Telos NFT Ecosystem Gains Support via Strategic Partnership with Byt

    Byt is bringing its world class NFT marketplace to world’s fastest and most inexpensive EVM, Telos EVM