U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.75
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,686.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,888.50
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.50
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    +1.02 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    -1.5240 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -21.00 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8930
    +0.2770 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,895.67
    -1,198.05 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,307.63
    -10.13 (-0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,147.74
    +469.53 (+1.70%)
     

Announcing InGoodTaste: An Independent Creative Consultancy Focused On Grey Space Thinking™ and Positive Cultural Change

·3 min read

Multi-disciplinary creative consultancy merges with TRUE Communications and A Known Quantity to build independent upstart that tackles full spectrum of strategic business and marketing problems for diverse client base.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an extreme independence and a focus on solving problems using Grey Space Thinking, InGoodTaste has been launched by Mark Riedy, founder of TRUE Communications and digital marketing agency A Known Quantity, along with a group of managing partners. The collective team brings over 75 years of creativity and innovative problem solving to their clients.

Effective today, TRUE Communications and A Known Quantity become a part of InGoodTaste. All of the communications and digital marketing services that both companies provided will now be offered as part of InGoodTaste's multi-disciplinary strategy and marketing services. The combined agency features over 20 team members based largely in the San Francisco Bay Area; Boulder, Colorado and Park City, Utah.

"For the past 16 years at TRUE Communications and A Known Quantity we have solved an incredible range of problems in partnership with leading brands," says Mark Riedy, Co-Founder and COO of InGoodTaste. "But we always wanted to have an offering that was highly strategic and led with strong creative thinking. InGoodTaste bridges that gap and allows us to work with our partners to solve all of their most important business strategy and marketing challenges."

"The fusion of TRUE's communications expertise and the creative firepower of my partners at InGoodTaste, makes for an unprecedented opportunity to bring new, business-transforming solutions to clients that will rival anything out there," Riedy explained. "My partners at InGoodTaste have spent their careers charting the future and fundamentally believe that companies will not stay in business, let alone thrive, without radical change. What really drives InGoodTaste is creating an organization that will help brands remain well ahead of the rate of change."

In order to predict what's ahead, the team at InGoodTaste lives in the future. To do this they deploy Grey Space Thinking as their guiding mindset--a way of being and thinking--rather than a specific tool or a method. Grey Space Thinking is the opposite of binary, black-and-white concepting; it's about accepting that we live in a complex, uncertain world and the opportunity is found in the places between extremes. The team at InGoodTaste believe that innovative solutions to the problems that exist is best done in that Grey Space.

Problems that InGoodTaste likes to solve include business strategy, consumer research, brand positioning, creative potential, and social impact. The communications strategy and execution that TRUE has offered long-held clients will continue as a central focus of the business under InGoodTaste.

Current clients of InGoodTaste include Spot Insurance, Maxpro Fitness, Superpedestrian, asensei, Rapha, Goldwin, Canyon, Giro Sport Design, Zwift, Wahoo, ROKA, Küat, and more.

Contact information: Greg Fisher greg@igtstudio.com; 1.707.495.3756

About InGoodTaste

InGoodTaste is a creative consultancy focused on driving positive change in the world through Grey Space Thinking™. We collaborate with our partners to solve their most essential challenges by dreaming up innovative solutions in the Grey Space. We solve problems for our partners, ranging from business strategy, consumer research, brand positioning, creative potential, social impact, and strategic communication.

We are always seeking creators of change. If you're a creative, a storyteller, a project manager, a strategist, an experimenter, or a dreamer, send us your folio, resume or website career@igtstudo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-ingoodtaste-an-independent-creative-consultancy-focused-on-grey-space-thinking-and-positive-cultural-change-301395890.html

SOURCE InGoodTaste

Recommended Stories

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We W

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rag

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil climbs on switch from gas and doubts over U.S. releasing reserves

    Oil prices rose on Friday, tracking towards a 4.2% gain for the week on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed by 84 cents, or 1.1%, to $79.14 a barrel at 0122 GMT. "Oil prices lifted after the U.S Energy Department said it has no plan 'at this time' to tap into U.S. strategic oil reserves to cool the rally in oil prices," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Vanguard reverses decision to cut retiree medical benefit after employee outcry

    Investment giant Vanguard walked back a decision this week to cut its retiree medical benefit program, which helps pay for healthcare costs in retirement, after an outcry from current and past employees. The benefits in question are retiree medical accounts, also known as RMAs, which are investment accounts that allow individuals to pay for health insurance premiums. Vanguard, which had already stopped offering these benefits to new employees, terminated the program effective immediately on Monday, but changed its mind after workers said it was too sudden, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

  • Nikola Partners With TC Energy To Develop Hydrogen Production Hubs

    Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) and TC Energy Corp (NYSE: TRP) have signed a strategic collaboration to co-develop large-scale hydrogen production hubs in the U.S. and Canada. The hubs are expected to produce 150 tonnes or more of hydrogen per day near highly traveled truck corridors to serve Nikola's planned need for hydrogen to fuel its Class 8 FCEVs within the next five years. Nikola's Energy business unit and TC Energy actively collaborate to identify and develop projects to establish the infrast

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Climate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersThe hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • Nearly Half of Retirees Won’t Have Adequate Income by 2090, Study Says

    Researchers at the Urban Institute are out with a dire warning about Americans' retirement readiness.

  • ‘Death of 1,000 cuts’: Kellogg’s workers on why they’re striking

    Union took issue with company’s threats to outsource jobs from the US to Mexico if workers refuse to accept their proposals Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg’s at the plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Usa Today Uspw/Reuters About 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at four US plants have gone on strike after their current union contracts expired and amid accusations that the cereal giant is offshoring jobs. The workers

  • Union at Exxon Beaumont, Texas, refinery faces removal vote

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Members of the union representing locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's Beaumont, Texas, refinery have submitted a petition to force a vote on removing the union, the union and company said on Wednesday. Exxon and the local United Steelworkers union said they were notified by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, which will oversee the vote, that a petition calling for removal had been filed. At least 30% of the members must sign the petition for the decertification vote to take place.

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.