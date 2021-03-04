Announcing the Launch of the cat trac Litter Box System

The cat trac is Designed to Reduce Home Litter Tracking By Up to 90 Percent.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Isaac Ricketts, the Founder and CEO of cat trac, is pleased to announce the launch of his innovative litter box system.

As Ricketts noted, he knows firsthand how much kitty litter cats can track around the house.

While he definitely enjoys sharing his house with his feline friends, Ricketts didn't particularly like having to constantly sweep or vacuum up litter.

These experiences inspired him to create and launch the cat trac litter box system, which Ricketts said can eliminate up to 90% of litter tracking every time it is used.

Ricketts has over 25 years of product design and development experience, which he put to good use when creating the cat trac. Once the prototypes were finished, they underwent a series of testing, which proved their litter tracking elimination ability with flying colors.

Cat trac is made up of three parts: the tunnel, the lid and the box, which holds the litter. The litter box is made from high-quality polymer materials that give it a sleek and stylish look and feel.

Because Ricketts wants all kitties to feel comfortable using the cat trac box, he was sure to make it nice and roomy; it is 21.5 inches and diameter and 14.5 inches tall, which allows cats from 12 inches long up to 19 inches long to comfortably fit inside.

Thanks to the way the cat trac box is designed, Ricketts said it is virtually impossible for cats to urinate or kick litter over the side.

The inside of cat trac features a tunnel that causes cats to walk a distance of four feet before exiting the box. This distance helps ensure that litter that may be stuck to the cat's paws will drop off.

"The trac is perforated and has thousands of quarter-inch diameter holes that allow the litter to fall from your cat's feet back into the litter box below," Ricketts noted, adding that this is the exact same litter that otherwise would have been tracked out the box, ending up on carpets, rugs and floors.

About cat trac:

Cat trac is a new litter box system that is designed and proven to eliminate 90% of litter tracking each time it is used. Cat trac was created by a cat lover named Isaac Ricketts who was tired of having to clean up tracked kitty litter around his house.

