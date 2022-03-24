U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,510.25
    +54.01 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,672.62
    +314.12 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,146.87
    +224.27 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,068.58
    +16.38 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.22
    -3.71 (-3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.60
    +25.30 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    +0.67 (+2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2620
    +1.1490 (+0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,049.45
    +1,752.59 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.86
    +30.91 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

Announcing the Launch of Live Ride Laugh, Offering a Large Selection of Ride on Car Toys for Kids

·2 min read

The Ride On Cars Come in a Variety of Colors and Styles and Include Safety Features for Kids Including a Parental Remote Control System

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Live Ride Laugh is pleased to announce the official launch of its website, liveridelaugh.com. The user-friendly new site offers a wide selection of ride on car toys for kids.

To check out the website and the variety of fun and colorful kids car toys that are available, please visit https://www.liveridelaugh.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the goal of Live Ride Laugh is to help deliver happiness to every child, while also allowing them to discover the joys of the great outdoors and exploring their surroundings.

Thanks to the large variety of ride on car toys, kids will be able to do just that.

"Our collection of electric powered toy cars, motorcycles, rockers, tricycles, and push cars, designed and developed for children between ages 1 to 6, helps them to enhance their hand-eye coordination, balance, and boost their activity level," the spokesperson noted, adding that the kids cars also offer features found in many regular sized vehicles.

"The cars are designed with realistic features, like openable doors, trunk, touchscreen entertainment system, LED tail light, dashboard light, buttons for honking, steering wheel, reverse and forward gear, 12V power and more."

Because keeping kids safe while they are having a blast driving around is also of utmost important to the team at Live Ride Laugh, the ride on car toys also come with premium safety features including a parental remote control system.

The kids car selection is also environmentally friendly and offers sturdy rubber tires, leather seats with a stroller design and seatbelts. Children can drive their kid-sized vehicle on a number of surfaces, from smooth sidewalks and pebbled paths to rocky terrains.

About Live Ride Laugh

In these times, it can be hard for parents to get their kids out of the house to play. Live Ride Laugh has made innovative mini kids cars that are as realistic as the real ones. The cars have leather seats, music, LED lights, rubber wheels, floor mats, and many other cool features. The new website features realistic ride on cars, motorcycles, ponies, tractors and more. Certain cars are licensed by Ford, Lamborghini, CAT, John DEERE, and other major car brands. For more information, please visit https://www.liveridelaugh.com/.

Media Contact

Julius Sonin
sales@liveridelaugh.com
347-916-8278

SOURCE: Live Ride Laugh



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694584/Announcing-the-Launch-of-Live-Ride-Laugh-Offering-a-Large-Selection-of-Ride-on-Car-Toys-for-Kids

Recommended Stories

  • Las Vegas, Casinos, Gamblers Get Huge IRS News (Jackpot)

    Don't want to tell the IRS about your jackpot from the casinos? You may not have to (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Driving higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are reversing course and headed south today. Although the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer hasn't reported any news to spur the stock's sell-off, investors are reacting to some pessimism from Wall Street. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, shares of Nio have dropped 4.5%.

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Nikola: Making Progress, but Execution Remains Key, Says J.P. Morgan

    Nikola (NKLA) investors finally have something to cheer about. On Wednesday, at the company’s Analyst Day, the EV truck startup announced that, as planned, production of the Tre battery electric truck had begun at the Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility on March 21. The company also said it expects to deliver 300 to 500 Tre semi-trucks this year and that by mid-2023, manufacturing for the European market will go ahead at the German facility. J.P. Morgan’s Bill Peterson attended the event, w

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • EVgo: Well-Positioned to Benefit From Growing EV Adoption, Says Analyst

    EVgo (EVGO) shares have significantly outpaced the market so far in 2022, showing year-to-date gains of 20% vs. the S&P 500’s 6% downturn. Following the DCFC (DC fast charging) leader’s latest quarterly report, Evercore’s James West thinks the stock still has plenty of room to run. That said, 4Q21’s earnings were not an all-out success, with decent growth offset by bigger losses than anticipated. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $7.1 million, showing a 70% year-over-year uptick vs.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • Putin’s roubles for Russian gas demand is ‘security threat’

    Seven in eight workers to pay more tax before next election Rishi Sunak holds back £32bn war chest amid economic uncertainty FTSE 100 edges 0.1pc higher; Pound falls against dollar Ben Marlow: Time to boycott Western companies still operating in Russia Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Vaxart Stock?

    Shares of biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared back in 2020 following enthusiasm that the company would eventually become a leader in the COVID-19 vaccine market. Vaxart has yet to market its product, while many competitors are currently generating millions of dollars -- and in some cases, billions -- from their respective vaccines. It's no surprise, then, that the market has abandoned Vaxart.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.