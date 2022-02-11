U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Announcing the Maxeff Induction Motor Generator 2022 Edison Awards in Sustainability

·2 min read

FLORENCE, Ala., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards globally recognizes, honors and fosters innovators and innovations that positively impact the world. As a 2022 Edison Award Finalist Adventech is thrilled to be included among this elite group of finalists recognized for excellence in innovation.

Manufacturer of the Maxeff Induction Motor Generator
Manufacturer of the Maxeff Induction Motor Generator

Specifically, the Maxeff Induction Motor Generator was nominated in the category of Sustainability and will medal in the Power Generation and Recovery during the gala event, April 20-22, 2022. Hosted by journalist Miles O'Brien from PBS NewsHour, this year's Edison Awards will be held at the Luminary Hotel in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Edison Award attendees will have the opportunity to witness new products and services while learning from several of today's greatest innovators. Innovators like the 2022 Edison Achievement Award Honorees, Carmichael Roberts, Material Impact and Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Bracken Darrell, Logitech will be in attendance along with the team behind Adventech's Maxeff Induction Motor Generator, a product that is a game changer because of its unique ability to operate at an unparalleled power factor of 1 (eliminating reactive power waste found in all other induction motors) while producing almost synchronous RPMs and unmatched levels of torque all possible due to an internal secondary winding that operates as a generator circuit.

Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards' executive director, stated, "It's exciting to see companies like Adventech continuing Thomas Edison's legacy of challenging conventional thinking." We are honored The Maxeff Induction Motor Generator is in league with that of Thomas Edison's innovations—a man who transformed our world and created a meaningful impact on the future through designs such as incandescent electric light and the system of electrical power, the phonograph and recorded sound, the telephone transmitter, the storage battery, as well as movies and the motion-picture camera.

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. If you are curious about invention, visit a complete list of 2022 finalist innovations at: https://edisonawards.com/finalists2022.php

For more information about Adventech, visit adventechinc.com.
Please direct all media inquiries and photography requests to Miss Kasidhe Pruet at kpruet@adventechinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-maxeff-induction-motor-generator-2022-edison-awards-in-sustainability-301480736.html

SOURCE Adventech; Edison Awards

