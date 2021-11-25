Announcing Phoblographer App on iOS and Android (with Minimal Ads!)

Trust me when I say that I can finally breathe a sigh of relief for a very large project that we’ve been working on. And today, we’re announcing the brand new Phoblographer app on iOS, iPadOS, and Android. On there, we’re showcasing a pivotal step in the future of our organization. We’ve been listening to readers, and carefully incorporating your feedback into this design. Plus, there’s even more to come!

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

The new Phoblographer app does a bunch of great things that our current website doesn’t.

You’ll get the search bar, something that our current mobile website doesn’t have.

Minimal banner ads. We know you hate them, but it helps the site pay ethical and fair wages. A more robust, completely banner ad-free membership program is coming for a minimal payment.

Folks who’ve been complaining about how our website renders on tablets now have a viable way of taking in the content. We think you’ll really enjoy it.

Push notifications letting you know about some of our popular and latest stories.

A smooth, and incredibly speedy interface

All the educational content, product recommendations, opinions, reviews, and photographer spotlights you want in one spot.

Simple navigation at various points on the app’s interface.

Swipe through stories with ease!

Available on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

Most of the site’s audience read our content on mobile. And so this is where we’re focusing most of the attention. That’s been the trend for the past few years; and it just makes sense. Sometimes you don’t want to read our website on your work computer. And in the pandemic, a lot of people got burned out ooking at a desktop screen all day. So focusing this evolution on mobile is the obvious choice for us. Our desktop website will be seeing a few changes in the future. But for the most part, we’d like you to curl up with your favorite beverage, a pastry, and treat yourself to our better interface through the app.

Story continues

Go download the brand new Phoblographer app on iOS, iPadOS, and Android. We’ve been working on this for a long time, and we think you’re really going to like it.