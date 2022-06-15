U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,774.08
    +38.60 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,553.24
    +188.41 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,022.89
    +194.54 (+1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.84
    +20.01 (+1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.07
    -1.86 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.80
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.46 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.0750 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0099 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3980
    -1.0820 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,800.09
    -1,627.05 (-7.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.29
    -10.95 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Announcing Picsello; A revolutionary all-in-one software set to change the photography industry

·2 min read

More than just another new software

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Picsello, an all-in-one photography management software designed to help photographers manage, market, and monetize their business, announced its launch today.

Picsello exists to help photographers run a successful business, nothing else.

The new company based in New York, New York, is more than a software management platform. Picsello provides intuitive business tools, data, and coaching via a fully integrated platform with a smart user experience designed to help photographers become more savvy and confident running their businesses; all with photographers' unique business challenges in mind.

"After working in the photography business for over a decade I've seen how increasingly difficult it is to have a successful business," said Founder Jane Goodrich. "I was determined to create a platform that would simplify photographers' lives as well as help them run a successful, long-term business. Picsello exists to make that happen."

Picsello shares actionable advice and guidance for every phase of business. Created by a team of veteran photographers, small-business advocates, and technology experts, this easy-to-use, mobile-friendly SaaS photography management platform includes your booking, billing, marketing, client sharing, client galleries, online store, and more in one place.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking software revolution that will without a doubt change the photography industry," co-founder Shane Emmons said. "We look forward to empowering photographers with the ability to better market, manage, and monetize businesses with Picsello's seamless, all-in-one platform."

"What separates us from the other software companies is simplicity and approach. Picsello truly exists to help photographers run a successful business, nothing else. Our goal is to be the voice of all photographers so they can feel empowered, supported, and listened to," explained Goodrich.

Picsello is offering monthly and yearly subscriptions at the Founders Rate of $20/month or $200/year. Visit www.picsello.com to learn more.

About Picsello: Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York, Picsello is an all-in-one, mobile-friendly SaaS photography platform on a mission to help photographers launch and maintain sustainable businesses through offering a range of solutions including CRM tools, client galleries, an online store, marketing, unlimited storage, and expert guidance to help photographers manage their business.

Picsello; A revolutionary all-in-one software set to change the photography industry. Run your business wherever you are.
Picsello; A revolutionary all-in-one software set to change the photography industry. Run your business wherever you are.
Picsello Logo; A revolutionary all-in-one software set to change the photography industry.
Picsello Logo; A revolutionary all-in-one software set to change the photography industry.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-picsello-a-revolutionary-all-in-one-software-set-to-change-the-photography-industry-301568851.html

SOURCE Picsello

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung's Lee discusses smooth supply of "essential" chip equipment with ASML's Wennink

    Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with ASML Holding NV CEO Peter Wennink on Tuesday to discuss cooperating over the adoption of high-end chip equipment, Samsung said on Wednesday. A company statement said Lee and executives from the Dutch multinational held wide-ranging discussions on the smooth supply of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, "essential for implementing minute processes for next-generation semiconductor production." ASML's EUV machines are key to advanced chipmaking and cost up to $160 million each, and the limited number produced has created a bottleneck for chipmakers like Samsung, TSMC and Intel which have plans to spend more than $100 billion in coming years to build semiconductor plants.

  • Apple’s Craig Federighi on the iPad’s ‘tremendous’ new update – and why not everyone can get it

    The iPad’s theatrical new feature is one step on a long journey, says software head

  • Microsoft axes Internet Explorer web browser after 27 years

    Microsoft will shut down its Internet Explorer browser after 27 years on Wednesday, closing the book on what was many people’s first introduction to the web.

  • The end of Internet Explorer has been a long time coming

    Microsoft is ending support for its OG web browser, Internet Explorer.

  • End of Internet Explorer Era Spells Trouble for Japan Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is finally retiring its Internet Explorer on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarter-century-old app while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the unpopular browser.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More

  • Lime launches pilot of its new electric motorbike in Long Beach

    The company believes high gas prices will draw in more customers.

  • Sure, Internet Explorer Had Its Faults. But Fans Are Mourning Its Death Anyway.

    Microsoft is pulling the plug on its venerable Internet Explorer browser on Wednesday; “I’m still trying to process it.”

  • Human Capital Management: Holistically Bringing Together Human Rights, DEI, and Health and Safety

    Q&A with Esther Hackett, Vice President of Human Resources at Gildan

  • The best smartwatches

    Here’s a list of the best smartwatches you can buy, plus advice on how to choose one.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Flocking To Texas Despite Its Fragile Power Grid

    Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify (Bloomberg) -- Have you ever heard the saying, “Everything’s Bigger in Texas”? That same ethos applies to mining Bitcoin in the Lonestar state. The state of Texas is flush with bitcoin prospectors. The City of Fort Worth even started a small mining operation out of City Hall. In this episode, Bloomberg reporter Mike Smith shares his reporting about what makes this

  • John Oliver Calls For The Break Up Of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook

    Before AT&T formally sold-off Warner Bros. to Discovery Media , John Oliver took great delight in mocking HBO's parent company, frequently calling them "business daddy" and skewering the company's reputation for poor cellular service (amongst other common complaints). In the most recent episode of his late night news show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver uses the history of AT&T as a jumping off point for a segment on antitrust legislation, in which he makes the point that monopolies are bad for business and customers. The segment begins with a brief history of AT&T, which Oliver explains once had a monopoly over the telephone industry, and would go out of its way to hinder competing businesses.

  • Google Debate Over ‘Sentient’ Bots Overshadows Deeper AI Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- A Google software engineer was suspended after going public with his claims of encountering “sentient” artificial intelligence on the company’s servers — spurring a debate about how and whether AI can achieve consciousness. Researchers say it’s an unfortunate distraction from more pressing issues in the industry.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stoc

  • Apple's image cutout feature in iOS 16 is the most fun thing to come out of WWDC 2022

    Out of all features Apple announced at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) last week, a new addition to Apple's Visual Lookup system — a feature where you can "pick up" an object from a photo or a video with just a press of your finger — was the most fun. While Apple introduced a number of interesting new features to its software during the event, those didn't quite deliver the surprise and joy that comes from using the deceptively simple new photo cutout feature --  an enhancement to Apple's existing Visual Lookup system. Launched last year with iOS 15, Visual Lookup today recognizes pets, plants, landmarks and other objects in your photos.

  • Amazon to begin drone deliveries in Lockeford, California this year

    The shopping giant hopes to deliver parcels to shoppers by air for the first time later in 2022.

  • The Morning After: The world of cryptocurrency continues to wobble

    Apple TV will stream every MLS game for a decade starting in 2023, Microsoft ends Internet Explorer support in Windows 10 tomorrow, Coinbase cuts over 1,000 jobs amid fears of a 'crypto winter'.

  • Cart.com Founder Shares Insights Into How D-to-c Brands Can Succeed, And Scale

    To succeed, brands need to sell across channels.

  • U.S. vs. China: The Rules and Design Shaping the Metaverse

    The metaverse race is heating up in China. Just like Meta and Microsoft in the U.S., Chinese firms such as Baidu and Tencent are investing in the nascent industry, but strict tech regulations mean China’s virtual worlds are set to offer very different user experiences. Photo Illustration: Michelle Inez Simon

  • WhatsApp finally makes moving from Android to iOS less painful

    Apple and WhatsApp make it easier to bring your chats from Android to iOS.

  • China’s Geely Takes Over Alibaba-Backed Smartphone Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., the satellite-to-automobile group controlled by billionaire Li Shufu, has purchased a majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co., according to a Caixin report that cited an announcement from the State Administration of Market Regulation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields

  • So long, Internet Explorer. The Microsoft browser is finally retiring

    As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore.