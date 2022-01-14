U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,634.49
    -24.54 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,753.55
    -360.07 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.59
    -26.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,133.30
    -26.14 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.86 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1412
    -0.0048 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1160
    -0.0640 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,088.41
    +233.77 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.50
    +6.76 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Announcing Powerhouse Partnership Between RealManage, LLC & Evergreen Lifestyles Management, LLC.

RealManage
·3 min read

To Take Lifestyle Living to a Whole New Level in 2022 and Beyond!

Winter Garden, Florida, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, LLC, a Texas-based community management company, and Evergreen Lifestyles Management, LLC, a Florida-based community management company, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership.

Since its inception, Evergreen has set itself apart from other homeowner association management companies by providing high-quality lifestyle services to the communities they serve. With the extensive knowledge and experience our team brings to the table, it was only a matter of time before another company wanted to join forces, commented Mandy Morgan, Chief Operating Officer at Evergreen. Combining the powerhouse capabilities of RealManage, and their expert technology and communications tools, this partnership is a natural way to build on both our strengths," said Morgan.

Under the RealManage Family of Brands, Evergreen Lifestyles Management will continue to operate under the same name and will partner with the GrandManors team at RealManage, to provide premier lifestyle events and activities. "We are excited to see where this relationship will take us into 2022 and beyond" states Mandy Morgan.

Chris O'Neill, CEO of RealManage Family of Brands, states, "We are thrilled at the possibilities and opportunities this partnership will bring to enhance our portfolio further. Evergreen has built a unique approach to lifestyle living in the communities they serve, and we are excited to continue to work alongside the leadership team to enhance further the experience, not just in Florida but across the United States."

Kraig Carmickle, CEO of Evergreen Lifestyles Management, states, "When I was approached by the executive team at RealManage to discuss the possible joining of forces, it made perfect sense. We already deliver amazing lifestyle programming to the communities we serve and now can much more easily expand into many other areas across the U.S. Our team at Evergreen has been very fortunate to have seen extensive growth over the past seven years, and we look forward to continuing this journey as a powerhouse team."

Evergreen Lifestyles Management recently relocated to a brand-new office facility in the heart of Downtown Winter Garden. Their team of experts in the Lifestyle field is ready to take on the challenge and is excited for the new growth this partnership will bring. Together as part of the RealManage Family of Brands, there's no stopping us. The sky's the limit!

About RealManage - RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years. The brand and vision we serve today were initially conceived in 2002 and launched in 2004 with our initial acquisition of a highly successful property management company in Austin, Texas. Since then, we have grown rapidly through other select acquisitions and organic growth to rank as one of the nation's top three HOA and condominium management companies. The company specializes in managing homeowner associations, master-planned communities, luxury, and high-rise condominium associations.

About Evergreen Lifestyles Management - When Evergreen Lifestyles Management was founded in 2010, we set out to create a different kind of Management Company. With our roots in the game of golf, we decided that golf is more than just a game; it's a lifestyle. As we have moved on from our prior ownership, we have kept the same mentality. There's nothing like stepping onto a well-kept course to play a round with good friends on a beautiful day. That's the feeling we want to promote in every community we manage. We want people to love where they live and choose that as a destination to enjoy life. The result has been tremendous growth and satisfaction to both our company and the communities we serve.

CONTACT: Amanda Causey RealManage, LLC (866) 473-2573 marketing@realmanage.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Has Been Dropping Sharply This Week

    Investors are no longer patient with early-growth tech companies, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

  • Why Walt Disney Stock Crashed Today

    Part of that you can blame on Dow component stock Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which is taking a 3.7% tumble today. Who is Guggenheim, you ask? As StreetInsider.com reports, Guggenheim cut its rating on Disney stock this morning, and cut its price target on the shares by 20% to $165 apiece, citing a slower "pace of profit growth at the company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) and parks businesses, which is now below consensus through fiscal 2024."

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • Bank stocks: Why investors should buy the dip, according to a strategist

    RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Bank Equity Strategy Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss fourth quarter bank earnings and the Fed funds rate.

  • Hedge Funds Are Souring On Nokia Corporation (NOK)

    At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 867 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of September 30th. In this […]

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    No sooner had Rivian recovered (on Wednesday) from the sell-off it suffered when its chief operating officer was reported to have left the company Monday than Rivian promptly sold off again -- Thursday morning. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Rivian stock is down 5.1%. There's no actual news today to explain why Rivian stock might be falling.

  • Ford stock falls after analysts downgrade the automaker’s shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the top concerns and challenges for American automaker Ford moving forward.

  • 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, but it's a slow shift. Here are three ways to play the space and collect fat dividends along the way.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells Fargo reported its fourth-quarter earnings before the open on Friday, and unlike with JPMorgan Chase, investors seem thrilled with the results.

  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) - Dominant in the Market, Falling Knife on the Charts

    While broad market corrections are inevitable, it is always interesting to see who leads the pack. Recently, Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) has been one of the bear leaders in the Technology sector, losing as much as 50% in as little as 2 months. From a technical standpoint, high-volume sell-offs do not fare well.

  • Hedge Funds Are Avoiding Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Should You Buy Chewy Stock Before It Goes Back Up?

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock experienced massive growth as the company drove online sales for pet supplies in 2020. Given the discounted stock price, its current value proposition deserves a closer look. Chewy may not appear to offer a significant competitive advantage at first glance.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Ford just hit a $100 billion market cap — why its stock may crash 52%

    One veteran auto analyst stakes out a bearish view on the red-hot shares of Ford.