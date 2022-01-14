Announcing Powerhouse Partnership Between RealManage, LLC & Evergreen Lifestyles Management, LLC.

To Take Lifestyle Living to a Whole New Level in 2022 and Beyond!

Winter Garden, Florida, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, LLC, a Texas-based community management company, and Evergreen Lifestyles Management, LLC, a Florida-based community management company, are excited to announce a new strategic partnership.

Since its inception, Evergreen has set itself apart from other homeowner association management companies by providing high-quality lifestyle services to the communities they serve. With the extensive knowledge and experience our team brings to the table, it was only a matter of time before another company wanted to join forces, commented Mandy Morgan, Chief Operating Officer at Evergreen. Combining the powerhouse capabilities of RealManage, and their expert technology and communications tools, this partnership is a natural way to build on both our strengths," said Morgan.

Under the RealManage Family of Brands, Evergreen Lifestyles Management will continue to operate under the same name and will partner with the GrandManors team at RealManage, to provide premier lifestyle events and activities. "We are excited to see where this relationship will take us into 2022 and beyond" states Mandy Morgan.

Chris O'Neill, CEO of RealManage Family of Brands, states, "We are thrilled at the possibilities and opportunities this partnership will bring to enhance our portfolio further. Evergreen has built a unique approach to lifestyle living in the communities they serve, and we are excited to continue to work alongside the leadership team to enhance further the experience, not just in Florida but across the United States."

Kraig Carmickle, CEO of Evergreen Lifestyles Management, states, "When I was approached by the executive team at RealManage to discuss the possible joining of forces, it made perfect sense. We already deliver amazing lifestyle programming to the communities we serve and now can much more easily expand into many other areas across the U.S. Our team at Evergreen has been very fortunate to have seen extensive growth over the past seven years, and we look forward to continuing this journey as a powerhouse team."

Evergreen Lifestyles Management recently relocated to a brand-new office facility in the heart of Downtown Winter Garden. Their team of experts in the Lifestyle field is ready to take on the challenge and is excited for the new growth this partnership will bring. Together as part of the RealManage Family of Brands, there's no stopping us. The sky's the limit!

About RealManage - RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years. The brand and vision we serve today were initially conceived in 2002 and launched in 2004 with our initial acquisition of a highly successful property management company in Austin, Texas. Since then, we have grown rapidly through other select acquisitions and organic growth to rank as one of the nation's top three HOA and condominium management companies. The company specializes in managing homeowner associations, master-planned communities, luxury, and high-rise condominium associations.

About Evergreen Lifestyles Management - When Evergreen Lifestyles Management was founded in 2010, we set out to create a different kind of Management Company. With our roots in the game of golf, we decided that golf is more than just a game; it's a lifestyle. As we have moved on from our prior ownership, we have kept the same mentality. There's nothing like stepping onto a well-kept course to play a round with good friends on a beautiful day. That's the feeling we want to promote in every community we manage. We want people to love where they live and choose that as a destination to enjoy life. The result has been tremendous growth and satisfaction to both our company and the communities we serve.

