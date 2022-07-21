Announcing returning winner Allan André as the Porsche Canada x Art Battle 2022 national champion

Porsche Canada teams up with Art Battle Canada for a second consecutive year

Porsche Taycan art cars

Porsche Canada x Art Battle 2022 National Championship contestants transformed the Porsche Taycan from a piece of engineering to a piece of art

Porsche Canada x Art Battle 2022 National Champion Allan André

Toronto, ON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 20, a group of 12 Art Battle Canada finalists took part in a live art competition held at the Liberty Grand Governor’s Ballroom in Toronto. Each competing artist raced against the clock for audience votes on their canvas art, with both in-person and online viewers working together to determine the winner.

Ahead of Wednesday’s event, five of the artists each used a Porsche Taycan as their canvas to create art displays for the occasion. These individuals were Katrina Canedo, Enrique Bravo, Moumita Roychowdhury, Dimitri Sirenko, and Allan André.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. is pleased to announce Allan André as the champion of this special event. Congratulations on your third win and second in a row, Allan!

“It was a delight to be present to witness in person the breadth of talent that has been nothing short of remarkable,” comments Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We would like to thank Art Battle as well as our Canadian retail partners who supported local competitions from coast to coast for another successful collaboration. The Porsche Canada x Art Battle 2022 National Championship celebrates individual expression and allows the brand to reach a new, young, urban, and diverse audience.”

The National Championship finale was the culmination of an event series held in various cities across the country to identify 12 qualifying artists to compete with the incumbent champion, Allan André. As the 2022 Canadian champion, André will represent the country at the World Championships of Art Battle in Tokyo, Japan, in early 2023.

Art Battle Canada:

Since 2009, Art Battle Canada has been presenting the finest in live art competition events in dozens of cities across Canada. Each year artists compete at hundreds of local events in the hopes of moving on to higher levels of competition. Audience vote determine event winners as artists battle to become City Champions, vie for position in regional and provincial competitions, and finally to represent their communities at the Art Battle National Championships.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2021, Porsche delivered 9,141 units in Canada, marking its best-ever sales year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

