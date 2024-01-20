Announcing the Second Annual Pfluger Student Leadership Conference

Jan. 19—WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) announced the second annual Pfluger Student Leadership Conference Friday. The event is open to all high school students in the 11th District of Texas and will be held Feb. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bush Convention Center in Midland.

The conference will offer students the opportunity to participate in character-building activities and hear powerful messages from dynamic guest speakers while gaining critical knowledge on the fundamentals of leadership.

Space is limited. Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible at: tinyurl.com/PflugerStudents.