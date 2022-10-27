U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

ANNOUNCING SMARTIES VIETNAM 2022 WINNERS

·8 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SMARTIES VIETNAM 2022 jury selected the best and most inventive campaigns of the year after months of due deliberation. In light of their significant influence on the industry, these campaigns are worthy of becoming outstanding case studies for the Modern Marketing community.

Industry Awards winners of Smarties Vietnam 2022
Industry Awards winners of Smarties Vietnam 2022

A season of fierce competition among the best campaigns.

The 9th SMARTIES Awards - the prestigious competition for leaders from brands, agencies, and technology suppliers in Modern Marketing - has a long history of bringing three regional awards (South America, APAC, and EMEA) and ten country awards, including Vietnam.

This year, SMARTIES Vietnam 2022 embraced innovation in the screening and assessment process, resulting in a 140% increase in applications over the previous year. The SMARTIES jury selected over 100 outstanding campaigns to compete in the most prestigious prize categories.

SMARTIES Vietnam 2022 collected not only well-known Marketers, Agencies, and Publishers but also fresh brands capable of overcoming obstacles to improve and satisfy customer experience.

Ms. Phan Bich Tam, MMA Vietnam, Cambodia, and Myanmar's country manager, gave her thoughts. "SMARTIES Vietnam 2022 inspires and motivates us to pioneer new ways in modern marketing."

At this Smarties Gala, Smarties APAC first presented the NFT version, officially launched in Vietnam in 2022, allowing the winners to maintain their impressive winnings in the digital world.

Smarties NFT Launch
Smarties NFT Launch

The journey to the most prestigious award of SMARTIES VIETNAM 2022

In the very first Pre-screening round, 60 Prescreeners had to work very hard in 2 weeks to find the finalists, requiring that they themselves are not allowed to evaluate the campaign coming from their company.

Coming to the Final round, 23 Juries discussed together on Jury Day to identify the owners of Gold, Silver, and Bronze prizes for each category, and especially the most prestigious prize of the competition - the Industry Award - under the supervision of Knowledge Partner, Kantar.

After more than 12 hours, each award received the agreement of at least 50% of the Jury to appear in the Winners List. The "hit" campaigns at SMARTIES VIETNAM 2022 also had the opportunity to register in the Industry Awards categories: Most Resilient Brand of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Agency of the Year, Best in Show/ Grand Prix, Brand of the Year and Marketer of the Year. Most importantly, the screening process is conducted confidentially, fairly, and transparently. Therefore, each campaign registered in the SMARTIES VIETNAM 2022 roll of honors deserves to be a case study for Marketers to learn.

SMARTIES Vietnam 2022’s Jury Council
SMARTIES Vietnam 2022’s Jury Council

Congratulations on the most outstanding campaigns that went gold in the SMARTIES Vietnam 2022.

SMARTIES VIETNAM 2022 is a long and challenging journey in which each selected campaign must demonstrate considerable effort in each category: Strategy, Execution, Creativity, and Business Impact.

"Two months is not a long time, but this is a procedure that requires considerable commitment and hard effort by Juries and leading specialists to provide a fair evaluation." Each campaign has its own personality, providing innovation and originality to the advancement of Modern Marketing," organizers said.

Owners of prestigious SMARTIES trophies
Owners of prestigious SMARTIES trophies

The campaigns on the SMARTIES VIETNAM 2022 honor list were not only distinctive in terms of innovative concepts and reasoning tactics, but they were also original and significantly influenced business. This was not just an acknowledgment of accomplishments but also an inspiration and incentive for every organization to break through and create its own mark by going beyond the traditional norms and structures.

Doctor of Arts - People's Artist Bach Tuyet and Dentsu Redder team at the Gala Night
Doctor of Arts - People's Artist Bach Tuyet and Dentsu Redder team at the Gala Night

A special thing this year, Doctor of Arts - People's Artist Bach Tuyet was honored in the category "Social Impact Marketing", this was considered the novelty and attractiveness of this year's award itself, honoring the beauty of the traditional and cultural identity of Vietnam.

SMARTIES Vietnam 2022 winners' list:

1. Industry Award

  • Most Resilient Brand of the Year – Nescafé

  • Publisher of the Year – Grab

  • Creative Agency of the Year – Dentsu Redder

  • Agency of the Year – Publicis Groupe

  • Best in Show/ Grand Prix – Unleash Your Fandom

  • Brand of the Year – Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Marketer of the Year – Heineken Vietnam Brewery Limited (HVBL)

2. Marketing Impact Channel

Brand Experience:

  • GOLD: Unleash Your Fandom – Samsung Galaxy & Publicis Groupe

  • GOLD: Banh Mi – Job Mobility Centers – Viec Lam Tot & Cho Tot

  • BRONZE: Bia Saigon Tet 2022 – How Real Local Pride Beats Fake News – Bia Saigon & Ogilvy

  • BRONZE: Grabfood Tiktok Foodieland – Grab Vietnam & Mindshare Vietnam

Instant Impact:

  • GOLD: Heineken Silver's The Ekoin – Heineken & Publicis Groupe

  • SILVER: Milo Teen – More The Scan, More The Reward – Nestlé & Adtima

  • ●      BRONZE: Grab – Never Miss A Meal 3.0 – Grab

Lead Generation:

  • GOLD: FE Credit X PMAX – Cross-Selling With Real Time Data – FE Credit & PMAX

  • SILVER: Techcombank Casa 2021 – Techcombank & Mindshare Vietnam

  • BRONZE: Keeping Festive Stories Virtually Alive – Mondelez Kinh Do Mooncake & Publicis Groupe

  • BRONZE: Peugeot: How The White Lion Adapted To Thrive – Thaco Auto – Peugeot Vietnam & Novaon Digital

Data Insights:

  • GOLD: Grab's Millions Of Firsts – Grab

  • SILVER: FE Credit – A Switch To High Performance Mode – FE Credit & AKA Digital

Product & Service Launch:

  • GOLD: Unleash Your Fandom – Samsung Galaxy & Publicis Groupe

  • SILVER: Samsung Tab S8 Series – Let Your Night Side Rule – Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series & Circus Digital

  • BRONZE: Strongbow Chilly Peach – Unordinary Launch For An Extraordinary Impact – Strongbow & Golden Digital

  • BRONZE: Ariston - Ice Challenge Campaign – DSquare/ Ariston & DSquare

Cycle Marketing:

  • SILVER: Pernod Ricard's Know Your Whisky, Get Your Rewards – Pernod Ricard & Dentsu McGarryBowen Vietnam

  • BRONZE: Heineken Silver's The Ekoin – Heineken & Publicis Groupe

3. Purpose Driven Marketing Channel

Social Impact Marketing:

  • GOLD: Comeback To Mom's Lullaby: How Did A Forgotten Type Of Art Make A Grand Comeback To Youtube Top Trending And Topped Tiktok Trend – Ms. Bach Tuyet & Dentsu Redder

  • SILVER: Nestlé Corporate – Green Tet: Disrupting A Thousand-Year Tradition With Sustainability – Nestlé Corporate & Ogilvy Vietnam

  • SILVER: Banh Mi – Job Mobility Centers – Viec Lam Tot & Cho Tot

  • BRONZE: Grab - Never Miss A Meal 3.0 – Grab

Brand Purpose/ Activism:

  • GOLD: Accelerate Vietnam Digital 4.0 Brand Purpose/ Activism Award Submission – RSVP/ Accelerate Vietnam Digital 4.0/ Google & RSVP

  • SILVER: Bia Viet – Uniting Millions Of Vietnamese On Their Way Home For A Blooming Tết – Bia Viet & Phibious VietNam

Diversity & Inclusion:

  • GOLD: Sport Is A Great Equaliser – Nestlé Vietnam & Ogilvy

  • SILVER: Kinh Do Shop For Hope – Mondelez Kinh Do & Publicis Groupe

4. Impact Media Channel

Cross Platform – All Media:

  • GOLD: Unleash Your Fandom – Samsung Galaxy & Publicis Groupe

  • SILVER: Heineken Silver – The Hunt For Smooth Gears & Ekoins – Heineken & Dentsu Redstar

  • SILVER: Bia Saigon Tet Campaign – Sabeco & MediaCom VietNam

  • BRONZE: Generali – Lời Cầu Hôn Thứ 2 – The Second Proposal – Generali Vietnam & Dentsu X

Cross Platform – Digital Only

  • GOLD: Starverse: Brewing & Experiencing Heineken In The Metaverse – Heineken & Dentsu Redstar

  • SILVER: Cream-O X Dynamite – A Handshake That Shakes Boredom Off School Life – URC & Ogilvy Vietnam

Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports

  • SILVER: Castrol In Gaming – An Ultimate Ride To The Next – Castrol POWER1 Ultimate & Mindshare Vietnam

  • BRONZE: The Banca Game – A Simulation Game Of Insurance Industry – Prudential Vietnam & Tequila by TBWA Group Vietnam

Social Media Marketing:

  • GOLD: Ensure Gold 2022 Tet Campaign – A Social Movement To Awake Caregivers – Ensure Gold Vietnam & Hakuhodo & Saigon Advertising Co., Ltd.

  • SILVER: 1 Brand – 100 Names – 1 Solution – Head & Shoulders & Dentsu Redder

  • BRONZE: Unleash Your Fandom – Samsung Galaxy & Publicis Groupe

Creator/ Influencer Marketing:

  • GOLD: Keeping Festive Stories Virtually Alive – Mondelez Kinh Do Mooncake & Publicis Groupe

  • SILVER: Mấy Bé Lì 2.0 - Transforming Multiple Shades Of Daring – Maybelline New York & XYZ Saigon

  • BRONZE: We Liberty – Piaggio Liberty & Click

5. Experience Technology Channel

Programmatic:

  • GOLD: TenMax & Traveloka – Target The Micro Moment With Real-Time Intention Signal Analysis – Traveloka & TenMax Ad Tech Lab

  • SILVER: 20 Years Of Drive – FORD Ranger & Mindshare Vietnam

Experimental/ Innovation Technology:

  • SILVER: Keeping Festive Stories Virtually Alive – Mondelez Kinh Do Mooncake & Publicis Groupe

  • BRONZE: Starverse: Brewing & Experiencing Heineken In The Metaverse – Heineken & Dentsu Redstar

Geo Targeting:

  • SILVER: Bia Saigon Tet Campaign – Sabeco & MediaCom VietNam

  • BRONZE: Telfast & Grab Help Vietnamese Overcome Allergies & Live Their Greatness – Telfast & Omnicom Media Group Vietnam

6. Web 3.0 Channel

Spatial:

  • GOLD: Heineken Silver's The Ekoin – Heineken & Publicis Groupe

Real Time Marketing:

  • SILVER: FE Credit X PMAX – Cross-Selling ling With Real Time Data – FE Credit & PMAX

  • BRONZE: Telfast & Grab Help Vietnamese Overcome Allergies & Live Their Greatness – Telfast & Omnicom Media Group Vietnam

Metaverse:

  • GOLD: From Real Life Interaction To Virtual Engagement For Ultimate Victory – Castrol POWER1 Ultimate & Mindshare Vietnam

  • SILVER: Starverse: Brewing & Experiencing Heineken In The Metaverse – Heineken & Dentsu Redstar

7. E-Commerce Marketing Channel

Integrated Ecommerce Innovation:

  • GOLD: The 1st Ever Ecommerce Campaign Tailored For Gen Z The Spiritual Followers – Bitis' Hunter & Dentsu Redder

  • SILVER: Pampers Mood Up, Summer Up – Pampers & MediaCom

O2O/ New Retail/ Innovative Sales Channels

  • GOLD: Nescafé Tarot Ca Phe – Nestlé Nescafe & Publicis Groupe

  • SILVER: Zespri Kiwifruit – Dynamic Uplift In A New Normal – Zespri & Mindshare Vietnam

  • BRONZE: Pampers Mood Up, Summer Up – Pampers & MediaCom

8. Creative Channel

Customer Experience (CX):

  • SILVER: Nescafé Tarot Ca Phe Nestle – Nescafé & Publicis Groupe

  • BRONZE: Generali – Lời Cầu Hôn Thứ 2 – The Second Proposal – Generali Vietnam & Dentsu X

User Experience (UX) & Design:

  • SILVER: A Tet Out Of Sight But Still Full Of Mind – Grab Vietnam & Mindshare Vietnam

Personalization:

  • GOLD: Grab's Millions Of Firsts – Grab

  • BRONZE: Nescafé Tarot Ca Phe Nestle – Nescafé & Publicis Groupe

  • BRONZE: VPbank Credit Card Rebranding – Add Wonder To Life – VPBank & T&A Ogilvy

Short or Long Form Video:

  • GOLD: Let Your Night Side Rule – Samsung Mobile Experience & Cheil Vietnam

  • SILVER: 1 Brand – 100 Names – 1 Solution – Head & Shoulders & Dentsu Redder

PR Newswire is the Media Partner of MMA Impact Vietnam.

SOURCE MMA Vietnam

