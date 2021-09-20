U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

Announcing the Startup Battlefield companies pitching at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

Neesha A. Tambe
·2 min read

Today, TechCrunch is excited to announce the 20 startups pitching on stage in this year's Startup Battlefield. Selected from the most competitive batch in TC history, selected founders from across the globe will pitch on the virtual stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021. Startups will be competing for $100,000 in equity-free prize money and the attention of international press and top investors from around the world.

With just over a 1.5% acceptance rate, the startups in this year's cohort are phenomenal. From lithium battery chemical recycling to smart media, blockchain infrastructure to student-centric educational software, and Sub-Saharan African fin tech to cultured meat production, this batch of companies is sure to wow the investors and the audience. Startups featured range across all verticals with groundbreaking innovation in ag tech, women's genetics and lifestyle based therapeutics, cyber security, lasers, fin tech and consumer hardware.

TC aims to pick companies from a range of industries. It's apparent that this next wave of founders are very much focused on building unicorns and also building deeply impactful technologies. A unique highlight of this batch are more companies in both the healthtech/medtech space and clean tech/sustainability space.

Each founder has trained with the Startup Battlefield team to develop their pitch, craft their stories, polish their launch strategy, strengthen their go to market and create amazing live product demos so you can see the innovation first hand. Each team will have six minutes to pitch followed by a six-minute Q&A with our esteemed panel of judges - all experts in VC and successful companies. On Thursday, a select few startups will pitch in the Startup Battlefield Final Round -- with a new panel of expert judges.

Startup Battlefield starts on Tuesday, September 21st at 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time, with Startup Battlefield moderator and TechCrunch Managing Editor, Matt Burns. To watch the pitches, join us at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 here. Videos of the pitches will be made available after the event as well.

Let's check out the companies:

Tuesday

Session 1: 10:45 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. PT

Enlightapp, Luos, HerVest, Tatum, Happaning*

Session 2: 12:55 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. PT

Verdi, EyeGage, Animal Alternative Technologies, RoboDeck, Adventr

Wednesday

Session 3: 9:45 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. PT

Prenome, Tide Foundation, The Blue Box Biomedical Solutions, Koa, Cellino*

Session 3: 12:00 p.m. - 1:05 p.m. PT

StethoMe, FLITE Material Sciences, Knight by Keep Technologies, Carbix, Nth Cycle

Thursday

Finals begin at 10:35 a.m. PT. Companies will be announced online Thursday night.

*As a part of Startup Alley, companies are eligible for the Wild Card. These are the companies selected for Wild Card and can compete in Startup Battlefield. They are selected shortly before the event.

