U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.48
    -14.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,364.83
    -151.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.83
    -6.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.29
    -2.64 (-2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    -23.50 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.30 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    -0.0148 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2780
    +0.8720 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,089.55
    -1,452.63 (-6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.00
    +0.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Announcing Tax Sales Hub: Canada’s First Tax Sales Properties Aggregator

·2 min read

The company's service addresses the absence of any centralized sources and common regulations in Ontario tax sales.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Tax Sales Hub is pleased to announce it is officially the first tax sales properties aggregator in Canada.

Established in 2019, Tax Sales Hub is a proud Canadian-based company with a mission to fill the gap of an absence of centralized source of tax sales properties across the country. The company works from two angles that both help investors to acquire properties/land way below market value, while also helping municipalities to raise more money for unpaid taxes. Tax Sales Hub does this by manually aggregating tax sales announcements nationwide and by bringing awareness among local real estate investors and communities.

"Tax sales have insane profit potential and have brought big breaks for investors in Ontario and elsewhere," says co-founder and CEO of Tax Sales Hub, Alexander Kay.

"However, without a business like ours, which acts like a middleman between municipalities and investors, it's insanely time-consuming to find a decent property in which to invest your money."

To address this critical issue, Tax Sales Hub manually aggregates tax sales announcements across Canada, processes this data, and presents it in a more human and readable format, with location, boundaries, images, and more. For some provinces like Ontario, where they announce up to 20-30 tax sales weekly, this isn't necessarily an issue. Concerns are predominantly in provinces such as British Columbia and New Brunswick, where tax sales are announced just 1-4 times a year - making issues much more complicated.

"What investors need to realize is that in these provinces, we are talking about hundreds of properties, which should be processed and listed on the website," Kay states. "It's an enormous amount of work - but, fortunately, we are here to help."

For more information about Tax Sales Hub, or to learn more about Ontario tax sales, please visit https://taxsaleshub.ca/.

About Tax Sales Hub

Tax Sales Hub first began as a side project in 2019 and initially served only a small private group of investors and friends. The purpose of the website was to simplify the process of hunting down sweet tax sale deals in Ontario and, after approximately one year, the company started to get more attention from the real estate investors' community. Since inception, Tax Sales Hub has added other provinces one by one and, from the beginning of 2022, the company has been serving the entire country to become a rock-solid SaaS company.

Tax Sales Hub was co-founded by CEO, Alexander Kay, an entrepreneur, saas strategist, software, and digital marketing architect.

Contact Information

Alexander Kay

alexander.kay@taxsaleshub.ca

https://taxsaleshub.ca/

SOURCE: Tax Sales Hub



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705015/Announcing-Tax-Sales-Hub-Canadas-First-Tax-Sales-Properties-Aggregator

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Should you do a Roth IRA conversion now? Yes, if you’re in this ‘holy grail’ group.

    Depending on your individual financial situation, market downturns like this can create the ideal conditions for a Roth IRA conversion, when you move money from a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. A Roth IRA represents a rarity in U.S. tax law. “There are very few instances in the tax code where you can invest in something that is going to grow and it’s going to be tax-free when you take it out,” said Greg Plechner, a partner and wealth manager at Greenspring Advisors in Paramus, N.J.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Stocks: What is a bear market and how do you spot the bottom?

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains what a bear market is, how investors can spot the bottom, and what it signifies for investors on this week's Yahoo U.

  • Those who buy stocks the day the S&P 500 enters a bear market have made an average of 22.7% in 12 months

    Now’s your chance to buy when the blood is running in the streets, as that famous contrarian Nathan Rothschild once said. If you were eager to buy stocks at the beginning of the year, when the S&P 500 (SPX) was 20% higher, why aren’t you even more eager now? To help you live up to your contrarian bona fides, I analyzed how you would have done if, in every bear market since World War II, you bought stocks on the day the S&P 500 closes below the 20% loss threshold.

  • Why New Oriental Education, TAL Eduction, and Gaotu Techedu Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) -- all for-profit Chinese education stocks -- were rising today, likely for two reasons. First, an analyst's positive note for New Oriental sent shares higher yesterday and likely helped it continue climbing today, while helping its rivals' stocks jump as well. Second, recent reports have highlighted that for-profit education companies, including New Oriental, have begun incorporating e-commerce sales on their technology platforms in an effort to stay afloat after the Chinese government cracked down on the for-profit education sector.

  • Stocks: Oracle rises, Fedex soars, consumer staples lag

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are performing in intraday trading.

  • Caterpillar Follows Boeing In Chicago Exit, Moving Global Headquarters To Dallas-Fort Worth

    "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move," said CEO Jim Umpleby.

  • Crypto crash FOMO? ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. Is it time to go big or go home? I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job, and I just want out.’

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • 3 Technology Stocks That Can Prosper During a Tech Downturn

    The tech sector might look like a losing investment given the recent performance of many of its stocks. The Nasdaq is deep into bear territory, and the growth-oriented ARK Innovation ETF has lost about three-fourths of its value.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • 3 moves retirement savers can make now to profit from the stock market turmoil

    The massive turmoil on financial markets so far this year is no exception. Here are three things that every middle-class American can do with their 401(k), IRA or other retirement plans, right now, to take advantage of what’s going on. Do a Roth conversion.

  • Nio Stock Is Jumping. It’s Not Just About a New Car.

    Nio stock was soaring after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker announced a new car. The big move, however, may have more to do with hopes for the Chinese economy than any individual car. Nio stock has gained 19% to $18.97 at 1:28 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of a launch event on Wednesday.

  • Billionaire Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks billionaire Mario Gabelli is dumping in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Billionaire Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Texas From Illinois

    Caterpillar is decamping to Texas from its longtime Illinois base, another major company to shift its headquarters to the Lone Star State. The maker of construction and mining equipment said Tuesday that its existing office in Irving, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, would serve as its new global headquarters. Caterpillar said it wasn’t getting any economic or tax incentives related to the headquarters move.

  • SEC expands investigation into Donald Trump’s Truth Social

    Focus is on company’s communications with Digital World Acquisition Corp.