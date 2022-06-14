Announcing Tax Sales Hub: Canada’s First Tax Sales Properties Aggregator

The company's service addresses the absence of any centralized sources and common regulations in Ontario tax sales.

Established in 2019, Tax Sales Hub is a proud Canadian-based company with a mission to fill the gap of an absence of centralized source of tax sales properties across the country. The company works from two angles that both help investors to acquire properties/land way below market value, while also helping municipalities to raise more money for unpaid taxes. Tax Sales Hub does this by manually aggregating tax sales announcements nationwide and by bringing awareness among local real estate investors and communities.

"Tax sales have insane profit potential and have brought big breaks for investors in Ontario and elsewhere," says co-founder and CEO of Tax Sales Hub, Alexander Kay.

"However, without a business like ours, which acts like a middleman between municipalities and investors, it's insanely time-consuming to find a decent property in which to invest your money."

To address this critical issue, Tax Sales Hub manually aggregates tax sales announcements across Canada, processes this data, and presents it in a more human and readable format, with location, boundaries, images, and more. For some provinces like Ontario, where they announce up to 20-30 tax sales weekly, this isn't necessarily an issue. Concerns are predominantly in provinces such as British Columbia and New Brunswick, where tax sales are announced just 1-4 times a year - making issues much more complicated.

"What investors need to realize is that in these provinces, we are talking about hundreds of properties, which should be processed and listed on the website," Kay states. "It's an enormous amount of work - but, fortunately, we are here to help."

About Tax Sales Hub

Tax Sales Hub first began as a side project in 2019 and initially served only a small private group of investors and friends. The purpose of the website was to simplify the process of hunting down sweet tax sale deals in Ontario and, after approximately one year, the company started to get more attention from the real estate investors' community. Since inception, Tax Sales Hub has added other provinces one by one and, from the beginning of 2022, the company has been serving the entire country to become a rock-solid SaaS company.

Tax Sales Hub was co-founded by CEO, Alexander Kay, an entrepreneur, saas strategist, software, and digital marketing architect.

