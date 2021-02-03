U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

Announcing the TC Early Stage Pitch-Off

Neesha A. Tambe
Updated ·2 min read

Founders — by now you must have heard about TechCrunch Early Stage events on April 1 and 2 and July 8 and 9. The two-day founder and entrepreneur bootcamp brings together top experts to teach you how to get ahead and build a successful company. This year on the second day of each event we’re adding a twist — the Early Stage Pitch-Off. TechCrunch is on the hunt to showcase 10 early-stage startups to our global audience of investors, press and tech industry leaders. Apply here for the April 2 Early Stage Pitch-Off by February 21.

It wouldn’t be a TC event without highlighting the best startups in the business. Here’s how it will work. Ten founders will pitch on stage for five minutes, followed by a five-minute Q&A with an esteemed panel of VC judges. The top three will then proceed to the finals, pitching again but this time with a more intensive Q&A and a new panel of judges. The winner will receive a feature article on TechCrunch.com, one-year free subscription to ExtraCrunch and a free Founder Pass to TechCrunch Disrupt this fall.

Nervous to pitch on-stage in front of thousands? Fear not. After completing the application, selected founders will receive several training sessions during a remote mini-bootcamp, communication training and personalized pitch-coaching by the Startup Battlefield team. Selected startups will also be announced on TechCrunch.com in advance of the show.

What does it take to qualify? TechCrunch is looking for early-stage, pre-Series-A companies with limited press. The Early Stage Pitch-Off is open to companies from around the globe, consumer or enterprise and in any industry — biotech, space, mobility, impact, SaaS, hardware, sustainability and more.

Founders don't miss your chance to pitch your company on the world's best tech stage. Apply today!

  • Baby boomers are struggling in their 60s

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    My husband is intending to file a joint tax return, and told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working. Last year, while we were still married, he filed our joint return electronically against my wishes and without me knowing, and deposited the tax return in his bank account. Our divorce was finalized last November, so I no longer have access to his bank account.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Legalization Hopes, Retail Rally; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Tyson Feud With Bankrupt Farm Leaves 54,000 Hungry Cows at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Easterday Ranches Inc. is almost out of food for its 54,000 cattle. A bankruptcy judge may rescue them.The cattle farm in Washington state filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday after its only customer, Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., sued for more than $200 million, claiming it was being billed for the upkeep on bovines that don’t exist, court papers show. Tyson slashed payments to the ranch, and Easterday is now almost out of money.The business projects it will run out of food for the animals on Thursday and can’t buy more, according to court papers. Tyson has agreed to give Easterday cash to purchase feed, but because the ranch is also in default on a credit line, a bankruptcy judge would need to bar creditors from laying claim to the money.Without the order, Easterday “would be forced to terminate operations, which would have the drastic effect of putting approximately 54,000 cattle at risk of death,” Co-Chief Restructuring Officer T. Scott Avila said in a court declaration. A hearing on the matter was scheduled for today at 1 p.m. Pacific time.“We’re following the proper procedures through bankruptcy court to ensure that all cattle that remain at Easterday feedlots are properly cared for,” a representative for Tyson said in an emailed statement. Easterday didn’t immediately provide a comment.Counting CattleThe cattle ranch is part of an 18,000-acre farm that also grows potatoes, onions, corn and wheat in southeast Washington. The farm business, which isn’t included in the bankruptcy filing, sells grain to the ranch to feed the cattle, and Tyson reimburses the ranch for the cost of raising the animals.The problem, Tyson alleges, is that many of the cattle it was paying to feed didn’t exist. Fraudulent invoices led Tyson to overpay for the purchase and feeding of cattle by more than $200 million, the meat giant alleges in a lawsuit filed last month.Tyson cut payments to Easterday as a result, but still paid the ranch’s vendors directly prior to the bankruptcy, according to court papers. Tyson also asked for a court-appointed receiver to take over the ranch, which then filed for bankruptcy.The case is Easterday Ranches Inc., 21-00141-WLH11, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington (Spokane/Yakima). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Stock, Reddit Picks Rebound As Mark Cuban Sees More Short Squeezes

    GameStop stock and AMC Entertainment were up Wednesday after plunging earlier this week as the Reddit-fueled stock craze showed signs of cooling off.

  • Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain? Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio. See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022. Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems. Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase. Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions. Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are MovingShould Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FireEye stock falls as analysts debate effects of massive SolarWinds hack

    FireEye Inc. shares fell Wednesday as analysts debated how well one of the world's largest security breaches would drive growth of the cybersecurity company's cloud-based products as it shifts away from legacy software.

  • A perfect storm is brewing for interest rates to surge, says this bond expert

    Scott Peng, the founder and chief investment officer of New York investment manager Advocate Capital Management, says a perfect storm is being unleashed.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Large Option Traders Making Aggressive Bets On GameStop, Nokia

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 51.1% and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) shares tumbled 8% on Tuesday as the WallStreetBets-fueled short squeeze appears to be winding down for the time being. A flurry of large option trades in the two highly shorted stocks were mixed in nature on Tuesday as investors decide whether or not the short squeeze is over for good. The Trades: On Tuesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of option alerts related to unusually large trades of GameStop and Nokia options. Here are a handful of the biggest: At 9:44 a.m., a trader bought 3,181 GameStop put options with a $75 strike price expiring on Friday at the ask price of $12.50. The trade represented a $3.97 million bearish bet. At 10:39 a.m., a trader bought 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.36. The trade represented a $1.36 million bullish bet. At 10:45 a.m, a trader sold 381 GameStop put options with a $200 strike price expiring on Friday near the bid price at $124. The trade represented a $4.72 million bullish bet. At 11:02 a.m., a trader bought another 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.40. The trade represented a $1.4 million bullish bet. Related Link: Why Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without Them Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock. Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there’s no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively small size of the largest PayPal trades by institutional standards, they were likely not institutional hedges. Short Squeeze Volatility: GameStop and Nokia are two of the popular stocks that WallStreetBets and other retail traders have targeted in recent weeks in triggering short squeezes in some of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street. In the past month, shares of Nokia spiked from under $4 to as high as $9.79 before dropping back down to around $4.50 on Tuesday. GameStop, which has the highest short percentage of float of any stock on the market, has been even more volatile. Shares skyrocketed from as low as $17.08 in January to new all-time highs of $483 this week before giving up a large chunk of those gains on Tuesday. GameStop shares were last trading at around $100. Even prior to the pandemic, both companies were struggling. In 2019, Nokia reported just $7 million in profits, its first positive net income since 2015. GameStop’s 2019 revenue was down 3% and it reported a net loss of $673 million. The WallStreetBets community helped drive a short squeeze in GameStop and other stocks that ultimately led to Robinhood and several other brokers limiting or banning buys of the most volatile stocks. The squeeze also hit hedge funds that were short GameStop and others extremely hard. Melvin Capital reported a 53% loss for the month of January and was forced to take $2.75 billion emergency investment from Citadel and Point72 Asset Management. Benzinga’s Take: The two largest GameStop option trades are short-term in nature, suggesting they are plays on the current short squeeze. The Nokia call purchases, on the other hand, don’t expire for nearly two years and maybe bets on the strength of the company’s underlying business. The $1.4 million Nokia call purchase has a break-even price of $6.40, suggesting at least 40.9% upside for the stock over the next two years. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without ThemHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Alibaba Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sherwin-Williams sets 3-for-1 stock split

    Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co. were indicated up more than 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the paints and coatings company said it will implement a three-for-one split of its common stock, effective April 1. The company said it was setting the stock split "to make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader base of investors." The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend, payable March 31, with shareholders of record on March 23 receiving two additional common shares for each share they own. The stock closed Tuesday at $710.54, which would imply a post-split price of $236.85. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 23.6% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Nears New Entry; Microsoft Hits New High

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in February 2021.

  • NIO (NIO) Could Be Headed for New Highs

    NIO (NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle maker, has been posting gains, and the price chart suggests that this will continue.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Double in 2021; Canaccord Says ‘Buy’

    How can we know just where the markets are heading? The new year started with an upward trend that nearly got derailed by a flashmob from Reddit – and suddenly we’re dealing with a rise in volatility. Covering the markets for Canaccord, Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes that the "extraordinary liquidity from corporate bond and equity new issuance, an ultra-friendly Fed, and further fiscal stimulus suggests any weakness – even if sharp – should prove temporary and be used as opportunity to ramp risk exposure.” If Dwyer is right, then the key now is finding the best opportunities. Some of his colleagues at Canaccord are zeroing in on biotech stocks. These names offer investors a combination of high risk and high reward – if a new drug candidate should prove successful, the profit potential rise dramatically in a short time. Conversely, one mishap can send shares crashing. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two clinical-stage pharma companies that Canaccord’s analysts have tagged as likely winners – with the potential to double or more in value in the coming year. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first Canaccord pick we’re looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage drug developer researching treatments for degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The key point for investors in the Cortexyme story is the GAIN study. This is a Phase 2/3 study featuring drug candidate COR388, named atuzaginstat, a novel small-molecule lysine gingipain inhibitor, as a treatment for Alzheimer’s. The study follows 643 patients; the interim analysis, looking at the record of 300 of those patients, concluded in December with positive results, recommending that the full 1-year study continue as planned to final analysis. Investors, however, were hoping the trial would stop earlier for futility or overwhelming efficacy and, in reaction, sent the stock tumbling as news broke. Ahead of the top-line data read out, which is expected in 4Q21, Canaccord analyst Sumat Kulkarni believes that now is the time to pull the trigger. “Given the significant unmet need and market opportunity in AD, the final GAIN pivotal trial readout remains the most important 2021 event for CRTX that investors are tuned into... We continue to assume a 20% probability of approval for atuzaginstat and a 15% discount rate in our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation... We assume a potential launch in 2025E and unadjusted peak sales of $9.1bn in 2031E," the 5-star analyst noted. To this end, Kulkarni rates CRTX a Buy, which is strongly supported by a $75 price target. This figure suggests a 108% upside in the coming year. (To watch Kulkarni’s track record, click here) Overall, over the past three months alone, "buy" ratings have outnumbered "sells" four-to-one on CRTX, and the average target price on Wall Street is $96. Assuming the analysts are right about that, investors in CRTX today stand to rake in ~166% profit over the next year. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Next up, Black Diamond, is a drug company researching cancer treatments. Black Diamond focuses on genetically defined cancers with limited treatment options, and uses a proprietary tech platform, mutation-allostery-pharmacology, to develop small molecule therapies that will target specific mutations in a tumor agnostic manner. The company’s pipeline features two drug candidates at present, with the lead candidate, BDTX-189, in a Phase 1 study that is scheduled for completion in the first half of this year. BDTX-189 is showing promise in combatting allosteric EGFR and HER2 tumors, while minimizing potential toxic effects. That point could turn out to be key, as most current cancer treatments come with severe side effects. Black Diamond is continuing to enroll patients in the BDTX-189 study, in preparation for moving to Phase 2 later this year. The MasterKey-01 dose escalation study has progressed well, and defined a maximum tolerated dose within the company’s predictions. Covering BDTX for Canaccord, 5-star analyst Arlinda Lee noted, “We continue to expect first clinical data presentation data for lead MAP platform drug candidate BDTX-189, an inhibitor of allosteric ErbB mutations, at ASCO and initiation into Ph2 expansion cohorts mid-21. We view BDTX's unique approach of identifying allosteric driver mutations, targeting families of mutations with a single small molecule inhibitor, and tumor-agnostic development strategy as attractive." Given all of the above, Lee stays with the bulls. In addition to a Buy rating, the analyst puts a $50 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 106%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on Black Diamond are Buy-side, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $51.50, slightly more bullish than Lee’s above, and indicating a 112% upside from the current share price of $24.31. (See BDTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Ackman Raises Bet on Housing in Texas, Hawaii, Las Vegas

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager William Ackman is raising his bet that the migration of Americans to warmer, lower-tax cities is here to stay.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy As Chips Hitch Ride In Nio's New Electric Vehicle?

    Nvidia earnings are booming, fueled by takeover deals and strong demand in key segments. Nvidia stock has been a big winner. But is it a buy now?

  • Trump’s private banker left Deutsche Bank over real estate deal

    Donald Trump’s private banker, Rosemary Vrablic, left Deutsche Bank as a result of allegations of “undisclosed activities related to a real estate investment”, a regulatory filing shows, in the lender’s first public confirmation of the circumstances of her departure. Ms Vrablic, a 14-year veteran of Deutsche who personally banked the former president, resigned in December, four months after the German lender launched an investigation into her involvement in a 2013 real estate deal involving Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, which was revealed by Mr Kushner’s White House disclosures and New York property registers.

  • Lifted by a Short Squeeze, Vaxart Stock Sinks on Lackluster Vaccine News

    Far behind the pack of those racing to develop vaccines against Covid-19, the tiny start-up (VXRT) has tried to stand out by pursuing a preventive delivered via a tablet, rather than a shot. While front-runners like (MRNA) (ticker: MRNA) and the team of (PFE) (PFE) and (BNTX) (BNTX) have won authorization for vaccines after Phase 3 controlled trials with tens of thousands of volunteers, Vaxart (VXRT) has been working through a Phase 1 study with 20 participants. Wednesday morning, Vaxart announced unimpressive results from that study, sending its stock down 50%, to $12.30.

  • Google Co-Founder Brin’s Family Office to Open in Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- The family office of Google co-founder Sergey Brin is setting up a branch in Singapore, joining the rush of uber-wealthy clans toward the Southeast Asian financial hub.Bayshore Global Management, the California-based firm that services Brin, established an office in Singapore late last year, according to documents filed with the corporate regulator. Deputy Chief Investment Officer Marie Young was appointed as a director of the unit.Brin is the world’s ninth richest person, with a net worth of $86.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is the latest tycoon to take advantage of Singapore’s low taxes, high security and generous incentives for family offices, which manage the lives and wealth of the super-rich.Hedge fund boss Ray Dalio is opening one in the country while vacuum cleaner maker James Dyson’s Weybourne Group Ltd. is already there.Brin co-founded search giant Google -- now a unit of Alphabet Inc. -- with Larry Page in 1998. As the company expanded globally, Singapore became a regional hub and the pair reportedly visited the city in 2016 to meet its leaders and learn about its development. While the men have stepped away from active management of the company, they still own super-voting shares giving them control.Bayshore’s Singapore filings show its primary activity will be family office related. The office takes its name from North Bayshore -- the section of Mountain View, California where Google has its headquarters. Its Singapore unit is held through a holding company named Parachute Capital (SGP) Pte., which also lists Young as a director.Representatives for Alphabet and Bayshore didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. Young didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.The move comes as Singapore’s government seeks to attract the world’s wealthiest people to its shores. The jobs and training they offer to locals are key drivers behind tax incentives and a global investor program that gives ultra-rich individuals a pathway to permanent residence. About 200 single-family offices are estimated to be managing assets worth about $20 billion in the city as of October.Singapore has become a relatively stable base for those looking for an Asian outpost, particularly as rival hub Hong Kong faces political tensions that could lead to an exodus of cash. Family offices in Asia have outperformed their global peers thanks to their bigger exposure to Chinese stocks and tech companies, according to UBS Group AG.It’s not just Western business executives who are setting up family offices in Singapore. Shu Ping, the billionaire co-founder of Chinese hotpot empire Haidilao International Holding Ltd., opened one there, while a surge in Asian wealth is fueling family office demand at DBS Group Holdings Ltd.(Updates with Asian family office demand in the last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Novavax Surges On Highly Effective Covid Shot; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against the U.K. and South Africa variants. Is NVAX stock a buy?