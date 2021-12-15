U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Announcing TechCrunch's 2022 event lineup

Joey Hinson
·5 min read

After two years of gathering remotely, TechCrunch’s calendar of industry-shaping events is going live and in-person once again. Digital meetings kept the world connected and technological innovations helped us through the height of the pandemic, and now we’re coming together once again to spark that fusion that powers the startup scene’s brightest minds and business visionaries.

TechCrunch Disrupt

Moscone West, San Francisco, CA
October 18-20, 2022
TechCrunch Disrupt, our flagship event, returns as the central in-person hub for the startup world. Once again, founders, investors and Silicon Valley’s smartest and savviest leaders come together, in person, for a three-day meeting of the minds. Our iconic Disrupt stage mints new stars and offers exclusive first looks at the future of one industry after another.

Disrupt is a must-attend event for founders who are serious about breaking through the noise and forging the kinds of relationships that can take them to the next level. For startup enthusiasts, potential investors and aspiring tech moguls, it’s a ticket into the ecosystem that continues to change the world.

With 100+ exhibitors and 10,000+ attendees, there is no better place to make your mark. It’s three days of pure opportunity. You can say you saw the next Mark Zuckerberg, Anne Wojcicki, Whitney Wolfe Herd or Jack Dorsey present onstage — or better yet, follow their post-Disrupt trajectories to extraordinary success.

Sign up here to get access to our pre-sale discounts!

TechCrunch Early Stage

Pier 27, San Francisco, CA
April 14, 2022
The big names earn most of the national headlines, but it’s the energy and ambition of early-stage startups that drive TechCrunch every single day. At TechCrunch Early Stage, founders in the heady early days of their entrepreneurial journey come together for a day of education, networking and new insights. The event offers dozens of breakout sessions to supercharge every stage of incubating and emerging startups, from raising seed funding to landing a Series A to recruiting the right partners and employees. The day ends with a networking event that connects the most promising founders, forging bonds that will shape the future of tech and business. It’s a day that will supercharge your startup and provide you with the fuel you need to turn bright ideas and ragtag crews into a rocket ship to the highest orbits of Silicon Valley.

We’re releasing a limited number of $150 tickets -- grab a pass before we run out.

TC Sessions: Mobility

San Mateo Event Center, San Mateo, CA
May 18-19, 2022
After years of hard work, innovation and initial public skepticism, the electric vehicle revolution is now in full bloom. It’s not just electric, either — AI and 5G are entirely rewiring transportation, as well. Once centered in Detroit and then Asia, the auto industry is now being driven by Silicon Valley, where an ecosystem that changed communications and commerce is reimagining how we move across the world. At the third annual TC Sessions: Mobility, expert engineers, visionary thinkers, gutsy investors and other leaders will merge the worlds of technology and transportation.

Sign up here to get access to our pre-sale discounts!

TC Sessions: Climate

Zellerbach Auditorium, Berkeley, CA
June 14, 2022
Fighting climate change will drive innovation in every sector and transform the way we live and work, with startups leading the way. TC Sessions: Climate brings together the leading minds in the green-tech space in an all-day, all-out conference with sessions devoted to inspiring new ideas and hatching bold initiatives that can make every industry more environmentally friendly and contribute to the healing of the Earth. It’s all hands on deck, from agtech and synthetic meats to supply chains and transportation innovations that turn historic polluters into contributors to the planet’s long-term survival. No greenwashing or PR spin here — just entrepreneurs, investors and bright minds dedicated to enacting true transformation before it’s too late.

Sign up here to get access to our pre-sale discounts!

TC Sessions: Robotics

Hynes Convention Center, Boston, MA
July 22, 2022

TC Sessions: Robotics brings together the most innovative minds in robotics, AI and automation. Come see demos of bleeding-edge technologies and hear from leading speakers from the worlds of startups, VC, research and more.

Robotics has fundamentally changed manufacturing, shipping and an assortment of other heavy industries, and now, in the wake of the pandemic, the technology is becoming increasingly important in consumer-facing fields. Within a few years, robotics and AI could be integrated into and even reshape the retail, healthcare and service industries — if the right technology and business plans emerge. TC Sessions: Robotics is the leading forum for the sharpest thinkers, boldest entrepreneurs and savviest investors in the AI and robotics spaces, as well as the home for early demos of the most groundbreaking new products and technologies.

Sign up here to get access to our pre-sale discounts!

The Summer Party

Menlo Park, CA
June 23, 2022
No presentations, no sessions, no demos — the TechCrunch Summer Party is all about that intangible human-to-human magic that continues to make the startup world the most dynamic club in the world. It’s cocktails and conversation, a must-attend event where you might meet your seed investor, next co-founder or even future acquirer. It’s also a damn good time.

Sign up here to be notified when these limited-capacity tickets are available.

TC Sessions: SaaS and TC Sessions: Space will be returning in Q4 2022. Sign up to receive updates for TC Sessions: Saas and TC Sessions: Space.

