Announcing TRANSFIX, The World's Largest Touring Immersive Art Experience, Launching at Resorts World Las Vegas this April 2023

·3 min read

Built Across a 2 Acre Multi-Level Venue, TRANSFIX Features A Staggering Collection of Over 50 Mind-Bending, Interactive Installations by the World's Most Innovative Artists

**Image assets available for use here**

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRANSFIX, the world's largest touring immersive art experience, is pleased to announce its inaugural edition, launching this April on the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas. TRANSFIX will present over 50 interactive, kinetic, illuminated, and fire-breathing artworks by international artists across a 200,000 square-foot multi-level venue. TRANSFIX will open to the public on April 21, 2023, and will run through Fall 2023. Following its Las Vegas residency, TRANSFIX will roll out globally, with plans to tour across major US cities and abroad.

TRANSFIX Logo
TRANSFIX Logo

Designed to be an experience unlike any other, participants are invited to embark on their own 90-120 minute journey through a two-acre labyrinth. The venue, which is located on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, includes 10 artist-designed bars and speakeasies, and provides a thrilling environment for guests to have a unique night out on the town. Tickets will go on sale March 15, 2023, and begin at $59.

Artworks range from monolithic, shapeshifting kinetics, mesmerizing tunnels, and mind-melting video installations to large-scale fire-breathing sculptures, ocular and sonic landscapes, and hidden lounges and speakeasies. Participating artists include Christopher Bauder & KiNK , Marco Cochrane, Foldhaus Collective, Kate Raudenbush, Christopher Schardt, Playmodes, HOTTEA, Kevin Clark, and many more.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with TRANSFIX and for the opportunity to bring such a unique offering to our guests," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "This experience will truly elevate and redefine the immersive experience approach, and we cannot wait to welcome our guests and visitors alike to this never-before-seen attraction."

Through a myriad of live experiences encompassing art, light, sound, and video works alongside music, food, beverage, and retail offerings, TRANSFIX aims to build future art experiences that foster a global creative economy, form a strong community, and support innovative art and artists of all backgrounds, while encouraging participation and inspiring personal creative discovery. TRANSFIX is co-founded by experiential entrepreneurs Michael Blatter and Tom Stinchfield.

"Our aim is to elevate and redefine 'immersive.' We believe that interacting with art at this large of a scale can change the world by illuminating one mind at a time. If we can inspire even a fraction of our guests to restore their childlike wonder and curiosity—or explore their own personal creativity and expression—we've done our jobs well," said Tom Stinchfield, TRANSFIX Co-Founder and CRO.

"Over the past two years, we've carefully built out the TRANSFIX business model by placing artists at the forefront of what we do. Our goal is to change the way that artists receive recognition and compensation for their work. We founded TRANSFIX to create a platform that funds artists of all backgrounds to develop new large-scale artworks that would have never been realized otherwise, and we're thrilled to present it with the world," added Michael Blatter, TRANSFIX Co-Founder and CEO.

ABOUT TRANSFIX

TRANSFIX is the world's largest immersive art experience, presenting over 50 monumental installations by the most innovative artists of today. Launching April 2023 at Resorts World in Las Vegas, TRANSFIX features a labyrinth of art, light, sound, and video works across a 200,000 square-foot multi-level venue, inviting participants to embark on their own adventure. Co-founded by Michael Blatter and Tom Stinchfield, TRANSFIX aims to build future art experiences that foster a global creative economy, build a strong community, and support innovative art and artists of all backgrounds, while encouraging participation and inspiring personal creative discovery.

CONTACT:
TRANSFIX@culturalcounsel.com

Christopher Bauder &amp; KiNK / AXION. Photo by Ralph Larmann. Courtesy the artist and TRANSFIX.
Christopher Bauder & KiNK / AXION. Photo by Ralph Larmann. Courtesy the artist and TRANSFIX.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-transfix-the-worlds-largest-touring-immersive-art-experience-launching-at-resorts-world-las-vegas-this-april-2023-301762443.html

SOURCE TRANSFIX

