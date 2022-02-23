U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,272.69
    -32.07 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,428.65
    -167.96 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,237.84
    -143.67 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,978.95
    -1.22 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.10
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9760
    +0.0280 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0430
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,056.56
    +347.39 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.42
    +3.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Announcing TSAHC’s Top Performing Loan Officers and Mortgage Companies for 2021

Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation
·3 min read

These industry professionals helped TSAHC serve a record number of home buyers last year.

Austin, TX, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to a network of dedicated loan officers and mortgage companies, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) helped 22,726 households purchase a home in 2021, the most home buyers TSAHC has ever served. In total, TSAHC provided more than $4.8 billion in mortgage loans and $192 million in down payment assistance to home buyers this past year. Additionally, 2,789 of the 22,726 families who received assistance were also able to access a Mortgage Credit Certificate, a mortgage interest tax credit specifically for first-time home buyers that reduces their federal income taxes every year.

TSAHC’s home buyer programs, known as the Homes for Texas Heroes and Home Sweet Texas Home Loan Programs, provide fixed-rate mortgage loans, down payment assistance, and federal mortgage interest tax credits that can make purchasing a home more affordable for low and moderate-income families. Participating loan officers and mortgage companies play a critical role by spreading awareness to home buyers and helping them complete the application process.

TSAHC would like to recognize the three loan officers who helped the most families purchase a home with our programs in 2021. With more than 3,400 loan officers originating at least one TSAHC loan in 2021, this is an extraordinary accomplishment.

Josh Allyn with Gateway Mortgage Group assisted 227 home buyers in 2021, originating more than $50.5 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. Allyn’s third year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer and his second year at the top of the list.

Christian Garza with Lennar Mortgage assisted 150 home buyers in 2021, originating more than $37.2 million in mortgage loans. This is the first year that Mr. Garza has been recognized as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

Scott Stone with Independent Bank assisted 108 home buyers in 2021, originating more than $20 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. Stone’s first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer.

To view photos of the top loan officers, visit www.tsahc.org/news/article/2021-top-lenders

“Given the number of challenges we experienced in the past year, from the winter storm to an on-going pandemic, the need for a stable place to call home is more important than ever,” said David Long, TSAHC President. “We’re humbled by the incredible support of our dedicated network of lenders that enabled us to meet the record demand for our programs and serve more home buyers than we ever have at TSAHC.”

TSAHC would also like to recognize the top three mortgage companies that participated in TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2021:

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: assisted 1,742 home buyers for a total of $360 million in mortgage loan volume.

Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending: assisted 1,534 home buyers for a total of $339 million in mortgage loan volume.

Gateway Mortgage Group: assisted 1,205 home buyers for a total of $248 million in mortgage loan volume.

Complete information on TSAHC’s home buyer programs, including an eligibility quiz for home buyers, can be found by visiting www.readytobuyatexashome.com.

###

About Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is a statewide non-profit organization created by the Texas Legislature whose mission is to serve the housing needs of low-income Texans and other underserved populations who do not have comparable housing options through conventional financial channels. For more information, please visit www.tsahc.org.

CONTACT: Katie Claflin Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (512) 334-2152 kclaflin@tsahc.org


Recommended Stories

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • The Fed Is Making Big Changes. How They Will Play Out in the Housing Market.

    Expect higher rates and slower home-price appreciation as the Fed begins to wind down its portfolio, writes Laurie Goodman.

  • Mortgage Businesses Seen Laying Off Thousands as Volume Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home mortgage lenders have spent much of the last two years hiring. Now they might have to spend the coming months laying workers off. Most Read from BloombergPorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBiden to Speak as EU and U.K. Unveil Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Decline on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestThe number of people wo

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Double Upgrade, Price Target Boost From Barclays

    Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer boosted his rating and price target on Beyond Meat Monday, noting "more positives than negatives" for the plant-based food group.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay Its Highest-Ever Dividend After Posting Record Profit

    The company says it will pay a total dividend for the year of $10.40 a share, including a special dividend of $2.47.

  • The one question to ask yourself about your 401(k) when stock indexes are dropping

    With the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes in the red right now, looking at your retirement portfolio may have your heart racing. Retirement Tip of the Week: Advisers typically advise their clients and all individuals to remain calm during market volatility, but that’s easier said than done when you see your hard-earned dollars trending downward. Panicking and making any sudden changes to your portfolio won’t help your retirement savings – in many cases, doing so would actually hurt your future prospects.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Why Range Resources Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) had surged nearly 1% by 10:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Fueling the natural gas stock was its plan to start returning cash to investors in 2022. Range Resources kept a lid on capital spending in 2021, enabling it to cash in on higher natural gas prices.

  • Intel Has Fallen 30% Since This Analyst Cut His Rating. He Just Upgraded the Stock.

    Raymond James analyst Chris Caso says his bearish thesis has played out, and shares of the chipmaker reacted.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.