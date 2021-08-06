U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.49
    +8.39 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,220.66
    +156.41 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,830.89
    -64.22 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.93
    +11.92 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.48
    -0.61 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.30
    -45.60 (-2.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.97 (-3.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0720 (+5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2600
    +0.5070 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,941.98
    +2,626.59 (+6.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.30
    +57.66 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Announcing, the "TV Advertising Market" Procurement Report's New Promotional Offer | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The TV Advertising market will register an incremental spend of about USD 25 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.42% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to TV Advertising sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TV Advertising Market Procurement Research Report
TV Advertising Market Procurement Research Report

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the TV Advertising market. The report also aids buyers with relevant TV Advertising pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfill their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/tv-advertising--procurement-market-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 2.00%-3.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in TV Advertising TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top TV Advertising suppliers listed in this report:

This TV Advertising procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Omnicom Group Inc.

  • Publicis Groupe SA

  • WPP Plc

  • The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

  • Dentsu Inc.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-tv-advertising-market-procurement-reports-new-promotional-offer--spendedge-301349589.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • Should Crashing Lumber Prices Change Your Mind on Home Depot Stock?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has experienced a sales surge since the pandemic's onset. Lumber prices are crashing. The sharp increase in demand for materials used in home improvement caused lumber prices to skyrocket.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    PLUG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Big Tech is suffering from a ‘Great Resignation’ of workers, who say ‘It’s a good time to leave’

    A confluence of factors have led the rank and file at Big Tech companies to leave what were coveted jobs a decade ago for the potential riches of startups and young public companies, with some participants calling it the “Great Resignation.” In much the same way that Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Facebook Inc. (FB) and others lured workers from mature and seemingly staid tech giants like International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) a decade ago, a new generation of upstarts flush with cash from venture capitalists and Wall Street is aiming for their employees. More than a dozen Big Tech defectors recently contacted by MarketWatch said they were wooed by a potential for an initial public offering, the chance to make a splash at a smaller company, and the opportunity to escape the stigma of working at some of tech’s biggest names.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Blizzard Turned Game Developers Into Rock Stars. Misbehavior Followed

    (Bloomberg) -- One summer day in 2018, employees of the video game maker Blizzard Entertainment opened their email to find a brusque message from the chief executive officer, Mike Morhaime. It said the company parted ways with Ben Kilgore, the chief technology officer and Morhaime’s heir apparent. The email didn’t give a reason, but employees immediately began to gossip. Kilgore presided over the most notorious group of sexist drinkers at the Irvine, California, headquarters, where sexism and dr

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market -- and a blow to the nation's richest man Mukesh Ambani. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable and legally binding in India. The court order today is the latest setback for cash-starved Future Retail, which operates the nation's second-largest retail chain.

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Russia Captures No. 2 Rank Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand.U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May to 844,000 barrels a day from the prior month, government data showed. Mexico was edged out of the No. 2 spot as its shipments to its northern neighbor rose by less than 3%.Russia has beco

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 6th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound from early losses, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

    Namibia has every right to celebrate. It’s never produced a barrel, but now, its Kavango Basin test wells have hit hundreds of meters of oil