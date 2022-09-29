U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

Announcing: A New Way to Send Payments Instantly with Checkbook Virtual Credit Cards

Checkbook
·4 min read

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / For companies seeking better ways to disburse payments to vendors, merchants, and employees, fintech technologies have remained relatively stagnant over recent years for those that need to send money fast to the people who need it most. That now has changed. There is a new player in the disbursements arena called Checkbook.io and their platform has made it possible for businesses to distribute payments faster and more frictionless than ever before through their use of virtual credit cards.

Checkbook, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
Checkbook, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

Although virtual credit cards have been in use for nearly a decade, they have only recently begun to gain popularity within the general public. As consumers search for faster and more secure ways to gain access to their funds, an increasing number of companies have found that virtual credit cards are meeting the demand head on and rapidly becoming the preferred distribution option for their recipients.

Checkbook.io serves as a bridge for these companies. The platform supports a choice of six different payment methods - anything from traditional paper checks to instantaneous virtual credit cards - within one engagement and allows senders the freedom and flexibility to choose the method that works best for their recipients. Increasingly, the virtual credit card option has become the go-to payment disbursement method because of its speed, reliability, and security.

Checkbook, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
Checkbook, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

"Virtual credit cards are growing in popularity because of the immediacy of access to funds," explains Checkbook's VP of Sales Clark R. Spink. "Instead of waiting three to four days for a check to clear, a recipient gets their money instantaneously and can immediately apply the virtual credit card to an online checkout or load it into their Apple Wallet, which subsequently allows them to pay for anything, anywhere."

For senders, virtual credit cards solve several key issues that arise when trying to issue traditional paper checks. Although paper checks still represent a substantial portion of payment disbursements, using this method costs businesses significant time and money. The Association for Financial Professionals estimates that paper checks cost companies between $2 and $4 per check - an enormous amount at scale - while being slower to process and more susceptible to fraud.

Fortunately for SMBs as well as larger enterprises, Checkbook.io can help.

"Senders can use Checkbook.io as a conduit to transition their recipients away from paper checks and toward more modern forms of payment," Spink says. "And, one of the most flexible disbursement options Checkbook offers is the virtual credit card."

The virtual credit card is a unique 16-digit payment card number that is digitally provisioned and which can be processed anywhere traditional card payments are accepted. This means recipients no longer have to wait for payments - they are transmitted instantly. Because the virtual credit card is reloadable, recipients never have to worry about managing multiple cards or tracking down lost checks.

For senders, virtual credit cards reduce risk and enhance privacy by serving as an additional layer of protection between the funding source and the recipient. And because senders have the option to specify the recipient, time limit, and amount for every payment, they have greater control over transactions.

Checkbook, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
Checkbook, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

About Checkbook.io

As industries continue to transition from traditional payment methods to more modern processes, Checkbook.io stands alone as a true all-in-one payment disbursement platform, offering companies the option to continue using paper checks while also introducing them to faster and more efficient ways to issue funds.

"Businesses and industries that have been using traditional disbursement methods like paper check can now use Checkbook.io to digitally transform their recipient base and offer each recipient an option to use that makes them comfortable," says Checkbook's Chief Product Officer, Abhishek Tiwari. "Many companies still use paper checks, so our system allows you to continue doing that while also trying something more modern that gives recipients immediate access to cash" says Tiwari.

For senders looking for faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective ways to issue payments to merchants and vendors, Checkbook has designed one of the solutions on the market today.

Contact Information:
Name: Clark R. Spink
Company: Checkbook.io
Website: https://checkbook.io/
Email: bdr@checkbook.io

SOURCE: Checkbook



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718100/Announcing-A-New-Way-to-Send-Payments-Instantly-with-Checkbook-Virtual-Credit-Cards

