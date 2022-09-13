Annovis Bio Announces Publication of Patents Covering the Treatment of Amyloid Lateral Sclerosis, Huntington's Disease and Prion Diseases

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: ANVS) Annovis Bio ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing neurodegenerative diseases, announced today the publication of three granted US patents – US11400075 (link), US11376238 (link), and US11382893 (link). The patents cover methods of treating amyloid lateral sclerosis (ALS), Huntington's disease, and prion diseases by administering buntanetap. They will provide intellectual property protection through 2031, prior to any patent extensions.

Annovis (PRNewsfoto/Annovis Bio)

The patents strengthen and expand the Company's intellectual property portfolio. The Company now has issued patents covering a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), alpha-synucleopathies, such as Parkinson's disease (PD), tauopathies, such as frontotemporal dementia (FTD), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and acute injuries such as stroke and traumatic brain injury.

"These additional patents represent further proof for our platform drug, buntanetap, which acts on a variety of neurodegenerative disorders by inhibiting multiple neurotoxic proteins," said Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis.

Summary of key coverage:

A method of treating amyloid lateral sclerosis, a rare progressive neurodegenerative disorder, by administering buntanetap and inhibiting the synthesis of superoxide dismutase protein1 and TDP43.

A method of treating Huntington's disease, a rare progressive neurodegenerative disorder, by administering buntanetap and inhibiting the synthesis of Huntingtin protein.

A method of treating prion diseases, a family of ultra-rare progressive neurodegenerative disorders, by administering buntanetap. There is additional coverage of particular Prion diseases, including scrapie prion, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), chronic wasting disease (CWD), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) prion, feline spongiform encephalopathy (FSE), exotic ungulate encephalopathy (EUE), kuru prion, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD, nvCJD), Gerst-mann-Straussler-Scheinker syndrome (GSS), and fatal familial insomnia (FFI) prion.

Story continues

About Buntanetap

Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAPs), which mode of action leads to a lower level of neurotoxic proteins and consequently less toxicity in the brain. In a Phase 2a clinical trial in AD and PD patients, buntanetap was shown to be well-tolerated and safe, and its pharmacokinetics were found to be in line with levels measured earlier in humans, meeting both the primary and secondary endpoints. Additionally, exploratory endpoints were also met, as treatment with buntanetap resulted in statistically significant improvement in motor function in PD patients and cognition in AD patients. Presently buntanetap is being studied in a phase 3 early PD study and will enter a phase 2/3 study in AD patients later in the year.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage, drug platform company developing transformative therapies that treat neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other chronic and acute neurodegenerative diseases. The Company believes that it is the only company developing a drug that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport, reduces inflammation and protects nerve cells from dying in chronic and acute neurodegeneration. Annovis conducted two Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study, buntanetap showed improvements in cognition and memory in AD as well as body and brain function in PD patients.

For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the Company's website www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of buntanetap clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners, LLC

(303) 482-6405

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annovis-bio-announces-publication-of-patents-covering-the-treatment-of-amyloid-lateral-sclerosis-huntingtons-disease-and-prion-diseases-301622703.html

SOURCE Annovis Bio