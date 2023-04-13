ANNOVIS BIO TO HOLD LIVE WEBCAST TO REVIEW ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AND PARKINSON'S DISEASE CLINICAL PROGRAMS

Webcast to be held on Thursday, April 20th at 4pm EDT.

BERWYN, Pa., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company will hold a live R&D webcast to review its clinical development programs in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

As part of the presentation, the Company will discuss why it believes buntanetap is uniquely positioned to address both symptomatic as well as disease modification in early and advanced-stage Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients. Annovis will discuss its preliminary plans to develop the drug with the FDA for all stages of the disease, short and long term, and discuss the recently announced results from the blinded, interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 3 study in Parkinson's disease.

Following the presentation, the Company will hold a Question-and-Answer session.

Webcast details:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 210-3702

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0191

Conference ID: 7935665

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/892955864

About Buntanetap

Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAPs), which mode of action leads to a lower level of neurotoxic proteins and consequently less toxicity in the brain. In a Phase 2a clinical trial in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD) patients, buntanetap was shown to be well-tolerated and safe, and its pharmacokinetics were found to be in line with levels measured earlier in humans, meeting both the primary and secondary endpoints. Additionally, exploratory endpoints were also met, as treatment with buntanetap resulted in statistically significant improvement in motor function in PD patients and cognition in AD patients. Presently buntanetap is being studied in a Phase 3 early PD study and in a Phase 2/3 study in AD patients.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD and PD that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. Annovis conducted two Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study buntanetap showed improvements in cognition and memory in AD as well as body and brain function in PD patients.

For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the Company's website www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to all information other than historical matters, such as expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of Annovis Bio are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: that clinical trials may be delayed and that the data reported herein is from a Phase 2a study. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Annovis Bio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so, from time to time, Annovis Bio undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners, LLC

(303) 482-6405

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

Investors Contact:

Chris Calabrese

+1 (917) 680-5608

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Kevin Gardner

+1 (617) 283-2856

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

