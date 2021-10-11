U.S. markets closed

ANNOVIS BIO INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Lawsuit Filed

·2 min read
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE American:ANVS). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased ANVS stock or other securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Annovis for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The case alleges that Annovis and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that Annovis's ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgment, and problem-solving.
Interested Annovis investors have until October 18, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.
Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667459/ANNOVIS-BIO-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Lawsuit-Filed

