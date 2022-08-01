U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.00
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,810.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,960.00
    -11.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.60
    -5.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.26
    -3.36 (-3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.43
    +0.24 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.35
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2980
    -0.8920 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,208.92
    -583.61 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.13
    -17.26 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.49
    +41.06 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Annovis Bio to Participate on Alzheimer's Association International Conference Panel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANVS

The Panel will be Moderated by Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD, and Krista Lanctôt, Ph.D.

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical drug platform company addressing neurodegenerative diseases, announced that Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis, will be participating on the Systems Biology of Alzheimer's Disease Panel at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC).

Annovis (PRNewsfoto/Annovis Bio)
Annovis (PRNewsfoto/Annovis Bio)

The panel will focus on the need and underpinning rationale for advancing novel therapeutic approaches for Alzheimer's disease. The four companies will present their novel approaches as well as their outlook on developments impacting clinical trials and patients.

The panel is scheduled to take place on August 4th, 2022, at 8-9:15 AM Pacific Time / 11 AM - 12:15 PM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live panel discussion through the AAIC 2022 conference site and archived webcast of the presentation on the Company's investor relations website at: www.annovisbio.com.

Details of the panel are as follows:

Panel Moderators:

  • Jeffrey Cummings, MD, ScD, Director of the Chambers-Grundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; Professor of Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University; and Principal Investigator/Director of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences-funded Center for Neurodegeneration and Translational Neuroscience.

  • Krista Lanctôt, Ph.D., Director of the Neuropsychopharmacology Research Group at Sunnybrook Research Institute; Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry, Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Toronto; and researcher in neuropsychiatric symptoms secondary to central nervous system pathology, neuroimaging, serum protein, lipid and metabolite biomarkers, and interventions.

Participants:

  • Raymond J. Tesi, MD, President, CEO, and acting CMO of INmune Bio

  • Hans Moebius, MD, Ph.D., CMO of Athira Pharma

  • John Didsbury, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of T3D Therapeutics

  • Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio

For more information, please visit https://aaic.alz.org/overview.asp.

About Buntanetap

Buntanetap (previously known as ANVS401 or Posiphen) is an oral translational inhibitor of neurotoxic aggregating proteins (TINAPs), which mode of action leads to lower levels of neurotoxic proteins and consequently less toxicity in the brain. In a Phase 2a clinical trial in AD and PD patients, treatment with buntanetap resulted in statistically significant improvement in motor function in PD patients and cognition in AD patients. Additionally, buntanetap was shown to reduce biomarkers associated with AD or PD, it was well-tolerated and safe, and its pharmacokinetics were found to be in line with levels measured earlier in humans, meeting primary, secondary and exploratory endpoints.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing transformative therapies that treat neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and other chronic and acute neurodegenerative diseases. The Company believes that it is the only company developing a drug that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport, reduces inflammation and protects nerve cells from dying in chronic and acute neurodegeneration. Annovis conducted two Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study, buntanetap showed improvements in cognition and memory in AD as well as body and brain function in PD patients.

For more information on Annovis Bio, please visit the Company's website www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of buntanetap clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media and Investor Contact:  
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners, LLC 
(303) 482-6405
nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annovis-bio-to-participate-on-alzheimers-association-international-conference-panel-301596707.html

SOURCE Annovis Bio

Recommended Stories

  • Monkeypox Outbreak May Boost the Shares of These Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- As health authorities all over the globe search for ways to stop the monkeypox outbreak, investors are snapping up shares of companies that could benefit from the race to quell the disease. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Shares of vaccine producers, antiviral drug

  • Biden 'played too loose' with CDC's mask guidance after negative COVID test, doctor says: 'Not a good look'

    After President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in a "rebound infection," one doctor tells Fox News that Biden didn't set a good example for following CDC coronavirus guidelines.

  • Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming

    Millions of Americans are eagerly waiting to find out how much their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be for 2023. One big reason why that's the case is that Social Security's COLA calculation doesn't include Medicare Part B premiums. You might wonder how Medicare Part B premiums could possibly decline.

  • President Biden’s Covid-19 Rebounds Amid Evidence Cases Tend to Be Mild to Moderate

    Rebounds also tend to resolve without hospitalization, but researchers don’t know what causes the small number of cases.

  • ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Mark Enyedy, our president and CEO; Anna Berkenblit, our chief medical officer; Kristen Harrington-Smith, our chief commercial officer; and Susan Altschuller, our CFO. During today's call, we will review recent accomplishments for the business, our Q2 financial results, and highlight upcoming anticipated events.

  • Russia's Chubais in intensive care with rare immune disorder - close sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -Anatoly Chubais, the former privatisation tsar of post-Soviet Russia who quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy due to the war in Ukraine, is in intensive care in Europe with a rare immune disorder, two sources close to Chubais told Reuters. Chubais, 67, believes he is suffering from Guillain–Barre syndrome, a disease caused by the immune system damaging the peripheral nervous system, said the sources.

  • This Is the No. 1 Food That Spikes Your Stomach Cancer Risk, Experts Say

    Every year, doctors diagnose over 25,000 new cases of stomach cancer, the fifth most common type of cancer worldwide. And while many factors may increase your risk of being included in that number, experts say one of them is related to your diet. Read on to learn which type of food is linked with an increased risk of stomach cancer, and why limiting your intake could help bring that risk back down.READ THIS NEXT: This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say. Certain factors can r

  • The #1 Signal Your Cholesterol is "Dangerously High"

    High cholesterol might not make as many headlines as other health issues, but it's a serious concern that affects an alarming amount of people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Nearly 94 million U.S. adults age 20 or older have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. Twenty-eight million adults in the United States have total cholesterol levels higher than 240 mg/dL." In addition, the CDC states, "7% of U.S. children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 have high tot

  • This Is the #1 Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Right Now

    The Costco Food Court is home to the iconic hot dog, pizza, and chicken bake. It's gone through some changes recently—from the return of some beloved items to some sudden price hikes. But while it's common to flock to the line for some post-shopping fuel, the menu contains items that are higher in calories and saturated fats, potentially making it harder on your waistline.As tempting as these may seem, many of them haven't quite earned the reputation of being a healthy lunchtime selection when v

  • Increased heart disease risk from red meat may stem from gut microbe response to digestion

    Embargoed until 4 a.m. CT/5 a.m. ET Monday, August 1, 2022 Research Highlights: A new study found that chemicals produced in the digestive tract by gut microbes after eating red meat (such as beef, pork, bison, venison) explained a significant portion ...

  • Hitting the Books: How Moderna dialed-in its vaccine to fight COVID's variants

    In "The Messenger," veteran reporter Peter Loftus takes readers through the harrowing days of 2020 as COVID-19 raged across the globe and biotech startup Moderna raced to create a vaccine to halt the viral rampage.

  • Swimming gives your brain a boost – but scientists don't know yet why it's better than other aerobic activities

    Swimming offers a host of beneficial effects on the brain. Stanislaw Pytel/Stone via Getty ImagesIt’s no secret that aerobic exercise can help stave off some of the ravages of aging. But a growing body of research suggests that swimming might provide a unique boost to brain health. Regular swimming has been shown to improve memory, cognitive function, immune response and mood. Swimming may also help repair damage from stress and forge new neural connections in the brain. But scientists are still

  • The Moment These Influencers Turned on Daily Harvest

    The company that delivers plant-based meals relies on positive social-media reviews to build its brand, but a recent product recall shows the risks of that strategy.

  • The New COVID Symptom You Need to Know Now

    BA.5 is driving up cases and hospitalizations in the US, and people are reporting new symptoms connected to the now-dominant Omicron subvariant. "Every time there's a new variant around, there's a lot of talk about, you know, is it going to be more or less severe? Is it going to cause different symptoms? Is it going to trick us because it's going to have new symptoms? And, generally, COVID-19 is COVID-19," says Shira Doron, MD, from Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. "You can see some fluctuati

  • What Coffee Does to Your Brain

    The health benefits of coffee are a hotly debated topic these days. Some people talk about it being perfectly healthy, while others say there are health consequences to look out for.But what is the truth about these conversations? And when it comes to your brain and cognition specifically, how does coffee impact your health in these areas?We talked to a couple of expert dietitians to learn more about what coffee does to your brain. Read on, and for more healthy coffee tips, check out This Is The

  • 'Rebound' coronavirus cases: What to know after Biden tests positive again

    President Joe Biden is one of the latest patients to experience a "rebound" coronavirus infection following a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral used to treat people at risk of severe illness from covid-19. Rebound cases, in which someone experiences symptoms or tests positive after completing the course of the medication and testing negative, have been described as rare, but some medical experts are saying they may be more common than previously thought.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for t

  • Despite Paxlovid, Biden positive yet again in a case of COVID rebound, White House doctor says

    COVID rebounds can happen with or without the antiviral, a Johns Hopkins virologist told Fortune on Saturday, meaning the drug may be getting an undeserved bad rap.

  • Three ‘trigger ban’ states move closer to restricting abortion

    A trio of conservative states with so-called “trigger bans” on the books have moved closer to enacting a new set of abortion restrictions as a result of the circuitous domino effect that began with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. In Texas, Tennessee and Idaho, the justices’ decision was not the…

  • 3-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Contracts Rare Powassan Virus From Tick Bite

    "A tiny tick could have taken our sweet boy from us. We are so lucky to be able to share his story," Jonny Simoson's mom Jamie Simoson told PEOPLE on Saturday

  • Biden gives video update after testing positive for COVID again

    President Biden offered a video update on his health after his physician said he had tested positive again for COVID-19. “Hey folks, Joe Biden here. Tested positive this morning. Going to be working from home for the next couple days,” Biden said in the video, next to his dog, Commander. “And I’m feeling fine, everything’s…