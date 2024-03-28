Annual Chamber of Commerce Business Summit held April 5

Mar. 28—The Annual Business Summit sponsored by VeraBank, Navarro College, Small Business Development Center will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at the Cook Center, located at 3100 W. Collin St. on the Navarro College Corsicana campus.

This event, organized by the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce, Mexia Chamber of Commerce, and Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce is an opportunity to educate business professionals and offer solutions for today's business challenges.

The Business Summit is filled with a full day of seminars, panels, interactive sessions, and an outstanding keynote speaker. Some topics include Building Your Business Using Social Media, Power Skills, Customer Service, Texas Workforce programs, Pros & Cons of Artificial Intelligence, Reaching the Local Market Through Media, and many more that can be accessed on the chamber website.

The event will include several speakers from the local surrounding areas: Navarro, Groesbeck, Waxahachie, Mexia, and San Antonio.

Dr. Monica Cruz with the Texas Demographic Center will be the keynote speaker during the lunch hour. She will discuss the demographics for the region regarding housing, economic development, poverty, and employment.

This event provides a great opportunity to network, stay updated on business practices, and share with new and seasoned professionals. The cost for the day is $75 and $20 for students (with valid ID.)

For more information about the event, call the Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber at 903-874-4731 or go to the chamber website at corisicana.org/events. Sponsorships and exhibit tables are still available.