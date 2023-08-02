This annual Costco membership deal puts $85 in your pocket for back-to-school shopping

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's always a great time to have a Costco membership, but it's particularly sweet when back-to-school shopping. If you're getting your little one ready for school or trying to send off your college student with all the essentials, check out Costco's bulk savings on snacks, laptops, school supplies and so much more. Plus, right now you can snag an annual Costco membership deal at Groupon and start saving in bulk.

Get a Costco membership at Groupon

For $60 you can get a one-year Gold star membership and more at Costco.

$60 at Groupon

Through Sunday, August 20, Costco shoppers can get an annual Gold Star membership at Groupon for $60 and receive a $45 digital Costco shop card and $40 off one online purchase of $250 or more. Plus, you can receive an additional $100 digital Costco shop card when you purchase a vacation package of $2,500 or more through Costco Travel by Tuesday, October 31. The offer is valid for new members or previous Costco cardholders whose membership expired prior to March 31, 2023.

➤Stylish savings: Add outdoor fits to your closet by shopping this Patagonia sale for up to 50% off styles

When purchasing the Groupon deal, you will need to agree to auto-renew your Costco membership by inputting a credit card. However, if you decide not to renew your membership, you can cancel your membership before the renewal charge occurs after one year. To get your physical Costco card, all you have to do is visit a Costco location in-person and start saving at the wholesaler. You will receive a $40 promo code for your online order and the $45 digital Costco shop card via email. The shop card is valid for grocery purchases only, meaning it cannot be used for gas or carwashes.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Story continues

The membership essentially pays for itself with $85 in discounts to be used on your next Costco purchase (plus even more savings if you opt to book a vacation package with Costco Travel). For those thinking about getting a Costco membership, now is the time to do so with this epic Groupon deal.

$60 at Groupon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Costco membership deal: Get $85 toward Costco purchases