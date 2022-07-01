U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,393.35
    +475.25 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Atento, S.A. held in Luxembourg in June 29th 2022 with 80.89% participation - Akshay Shah is elected as member to the board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ATTO

Antonio Viana resigns as director on June 30th 2022

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), one of the largest providers worldwide and the leading company in customer relationship services and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America, announces its Annual Shareholders Meeting was held in Luxembourg in June 29th 2022, immediately followed by an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (jointly, the "Annual Meetings"). 80.89% of the Company's share capital excluding treasury shares participated in the Annual Meetings.

Atento (PRNewsfoto/Atento)
Atento (PRNewsfoto/Atento)

The Company's shareholders approved each of the items submitted for approval at the Annual Meeting, including in particular the appointment of Akshay Shah as Class I director, immediately effective and for a period expiring at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2024, the renewal of Mr. Carlos López-Abadía Rodrigo, Mr. Robert William Payne and Mr. Antenor Camargo, as class II directors, of the Company for a period expiring at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2025 and the ratification of the recent appointment by cooptation of Mr. Anil Bhalla as class I director for a period expiring at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2024. In addition, other ordinary matters were also approved including the individual and consolidated annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on December 31, 2021 and the allocation of results.

The complete list of resolutions and results of the votes on each of them is published in the Investor Relations section of our website: Atento - Financials - SEC Filings

Likewise, on June 30th 2022 Antonio Viana-Baptista submitted to the Company's board of directors notice of his resignation from his position as a Class III director of the Board, with such resignation to be effective immediately. Mr. Viana's resignation was not due to any disagreement relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

About Atento

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing ("CRM BPO") services in Latin America, and among the top providers globally. Atento is also a leading provider of nearshoring CRM BPO services to companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 14 countries where it employs approximately 150,000 people. Atento has over 400 clients to whom it offers a wide range of CRM BPO services through multiple channels. Atento's clients are mostly leading multinational corporations in industries such as telecommunications, banking and financial services, health, retail and public administrations, among others. Atento's shares trade under the symbol ATTO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In 2019, Atento was named one of the World's 25 Best Multinational Workplaces and one of the Best Multinationals to Work for in Latin America by Great Place to Work®. Also, in 2021 Everest named Atento as a star performer. Gartner named the company as a leader for two years in a row, since 2021 in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. For more information visit www.atento.com

Media Relations

press@atento.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-and-extraordinary-shareholders-meeting-of-atento-sa-held-in-luxembourg-in-june-29th-2022-with-80-89-participation--akshay-shah-is-elected-as-member-to-the-board-301579902.html

SOURCE Atento S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plunged this week after the company's stock received a price target cut, some analysts had a few negative comments about the chip market, and investors worried that comments made from another chip company about slowing demand might mean bad news for Nvidia as well. Investors panicked a bit on all this news and sent the semiconductor stock falling 15.3% over the past week. Nvidia started off the week with Morgan Stanley warning that there could be a potential slowdown in demand for graphics processors as Ethereum, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency, switches to a proof-of-stake model and away from its current proof-of-work setup.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Initially, Then Fell Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle company, rose in early trading this morning after it reported strong vehicle deliveries both in June and the most recent quarter. The EV stock was down by 3.4% as of 2:12 p.m. ET. The good news for Nio shareholders today was the fact that the company delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, an impressive 60% increase from the year-ago quarter.

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Supreme Court’s Tumultuous Term Ends With Guns, Roe and ProtestsAll told,

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • First Mover Americas: It’s Ugly in Crypto With $200M of Margin Calls, Founders Selling Homes and Comparisons to 2008

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for July 1, 2022.

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Crypto: FTX reaches deal to buy BlockFi for $680 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith breaks down FTX's deal with BlockFi, in addition to Voyager Digital's stock trading halt.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

    Few investors have a nose for making money quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since becoming CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $610 billion in value for shareholders and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. As we push into the second half of what's been an exceptionally volatile and challenging year for investors, several Berkshire Hathaway holdings stand out as amazing values.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock (After the Stock Split)

    The e-commerce giant just completed an exciting stock split. But that's not the only reason to hop on board.

  • Voyager Digital suspends trading, deposits, withdrawals, rewards

    Canadian crypto broker Voyager Digital is suspending trading including deposits and withdrawals according to a statement released by the firm Friday afternoon.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 23 Stocks Expect 109%-370% Growth

    With tech stocks like Nvidia out of favor, chemicals and oil stock dominate this list of growth stocks eyeing 109%-370% gains.

  • Plug Power: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail the Bull-Case, Says J.P. Morgan

    The uncertain macro environment demands constant reassessment around companies’ anticipated performance. Coming off the back of J.P. Morgan’s recent Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, firm analyst Bill Peterson notes that Plug Power’s (PLUG) management continues to see “significant seasonality” in the material handling and electrolyzer businesses. This will nudge sales to the back half of the year and will result in a 35% - 65% split between 1H and 2H, which is “more back half-weighted” th

  • BofA Says Brace for Recession Shock After Worst Rout in 52 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A “recession shock” begins for markets following the worst first-half for the S&P 500 in more than 50 years, Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Ma

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • Boeing Just Can’t Get the Upper Hand Against Airbus. Why That’s No Problem.

    Airbus announced orders for jets in the A320 family from three Chinese airlines. It's a nice way for theaircraft maker to start the second half of 2022.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 12.5%, are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq plunging up to 34%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it