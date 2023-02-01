Annual Financial Report
1 February 2023
Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s annual report for 2022
The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the annual report for 2022.
Despite of war and inflation, 2022 was again a good year for Ringkjøbing Landbobank with a large increase in new customers and high activity, partly due to the takeover of SEB’s Danish Private Banking portfolio. This resulted in two upward adjustments of the expectations to the core earnings and net profit for the year before tax, the latest on 5 December 2022. Both results were realised as announced.
Core earnings
(DKK million)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Total core income
2,862
2,433
2,179
2,116
2,001
Total expenses and depreciation
891
817
788
805
866
Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
1,971
1,616
1,391
1,311
1,135
Impairment charges for loans etc.
2
68
223
100
43
Core earnings
1,969
1,548
1,168
1,211
1,092
Result for the portfolio etc.
-69
+7
-9
+49
+77
Special costs
20
17
15
15
217
Profit before tax
1,880
1,538
1,144
1,245
952
Profit after tax
1,495
1,229
920
978
778
2022 – highlights
Net profit for the year increases by 22% to DKK 1,495 million
Income increases by 18% and expenses increase by 9%, reducing the cost/income ratio to 31%
Strong credit quality with impairment charges of only DKK 2 million coincide with increase in management estimates to DKK 794 million
Continued big increase in new customers and growth of 17% in loans, 11% in deposits and 6% in custody accounts holdings
Strong image for both brands, which take first and third place respectively in Denmark
Partnership with SEB in private banking and a new branch In Copenhagen
The bank’s Long Term Issuer Rating at Moody’s was upgraded to Aa3
A pay-out ratio of 65% will be effected through a dividend of DKK 7 per share and a DKK 770 million share buy-back programme
Expectations for net profit for 2023 in the range DKK 1,200-1,600 million
