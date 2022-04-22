Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- OXH.L
Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc (the "Company")
Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2022
and Notice of AGM
The Directors are pleased to attach the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022
The associated PDF document can be downloaded by clicking the following link
OT2 VCT Accounts 28 Feb 2022 _HW signed
or the attachment shown at the bottom of the email.
The annual report and financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2022 may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com.
The audited net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 28 February 2022 was 32.0p.
The Annual Report contains a notice of the Annual General Meeting. The Company's AGM will be held on 20 June at 2 pm at the Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford.
Shareholders who would like to attend are invited to contacts us on vcts@oxfordtechnology.com
This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
For further details about the Company please either visit the Company's website:
Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc
www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com
or contact:
Lucius Cary
01865 784466
Lucius@oxfordtechnology.com
LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30
Attachment