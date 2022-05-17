U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Annual General Meeting of 16 June 2022

SOLUTIONS 30
·2 min read
SOLUTIONS 30
Erratum - in the first paragraph, the date should be read as 16 June 2022, instead of 16 June 2021.

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (General Meeting) will be held on 16 June 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time) at the Hôtel le Royal, 12 boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg. The General Meeting will be video broadcasted live, through the Company’s website.

The convening notice (Convening Notice) detailing the agenda of the General Meeting was published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 17 May 2022. The procedures for voting at this General Meeting are set out in the Convening Notice.

This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meeting are available to shareholders on the Company's website at https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/ where they can be consulted and downloaded.

For any further information, please:

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 50 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.
Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders:
Investor Relations - Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 - shareholders@solutions30.com

Analysts/Investors:
Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:
Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr
Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

Attachment


