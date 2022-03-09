U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Annual General Meeting 2022 – GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • GGNDF
  • GNNDY
GN Store Nord A/S
GN Store Nord A/S

Today, GN Store Nord A/S held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the agenda announced on February 15, 2022, as set out below.

The report by the Board of Directors was noted by the general meeting. The Annual Report 2021 and the proposal on application of profits, including distribution of dividends of DKK 1.55 per share of nominally DKK 4, were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2022. The Remuneration Report did not carry a majority of votes in the advisory vote.

Per Wold-Olsen, Jukka Pekka Pertola, Hélène Barnekow, Montserrat Maresch Pascual, Ronica Wang, and Anette Weber were all re-elected to the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor for the company.

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposals to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares and to reduce the share capital by nominally DKK 3,930,416 through the cancellation of treasury shares. Moreover, the general meeting approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association resulting from such reduction of the share capital.

Finally, the general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to introduce an indemnification arrangement for the Board of Directors and Executive Management and to incorporate such indemnification arrangement into the company’s Remuneration Policy.

At the constituting board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Per Wold-Olsen was elected chair of the Board of Directors, and Jukka Pekka Pertola was elected deputy chair of the Board of Directors.

Per Wold-Olsen was elected chair of the remuneration committee. Anette Weber was elected chair of the audit committee, and Jukka Pekka Pertola was elected chair of the nomination committee and the strategy committee.

In addition to the members elected by the general meeting, the following three persons have been elected as members of the Board of Directors by the employees: Leo Larsen, Claus Holmbeck-Madsen and Cathrin Inge Hansen.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting:

1.

Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the company during the past year

2.

Submission of the audited Annual Report for approval

3.

Resolution of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

4.

Decision on application of profits in accordance with the approved Annual Report

5.

Presentation of and advisory vote regarding the Remuneration Report

6.

Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year

7.

Election of members to the Board of Directors

8.

Election of a state-authorized public accountant to serve until the company’s next Annual General Meeting

9.

Proposals from the Board of Directors

9.a.

Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares

9.b.

Proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares

9.c.

Indemnification of the Board of Directors and Executive Management and incorporation of an indemnification arrangement into the company’s Remuneration Policy

9.c.(i)

Indemnification of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

9.c.(ii)

Amendment of the Remuneration Policy

10.

Proposals from shareholders

11.

Any other business

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts
Henriette Wennicke
Vice President – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager
Director – Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +45 45 75 92 57


Press and the media
Lars Otto Andersen-Lange
Head of Media Relations & Corporate Public Affairs
Tel: +45 45 75 02 55



About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Attachment


