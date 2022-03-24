Annual general meeting 2022 - Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2022

At Totalkredit's annual general meeting held on Thursday 24 March 2022:

The Annual Report 2021, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.

Michael Rasmussen, David Hellemann and Anders Jensen were re-elected for the Board of Directors.

Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chairman and David Hellemann as its Deputy Chairmen.

