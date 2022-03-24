U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Annual General Meeting of AB SKF

·2 min read
  • SKFRY

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aktiebolaget SKF, parent company of the SKF Group, was held on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

Due to Covid-19, the general meeting was held without physical presence by shareholders exercising their voting rights only by postal voting.

The income statements and the balance sheets were adopted, together with the Board's proposal for distribution of dividend. A dividend of SEK 7.00 per share was approved. To be entitled to receive the dividend, shareholders must be recorded in the share register on 28 March 2022.

The Meeting resolved that the Board's fee for 2022 is to be in accordance with the following:

a. an allotment of SEK 2,530,000 to the Chairman of the Board, and SEK 825,000 to each of the other Board members; and

b. an allotment for committee work of SEK 285,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, with SEK 210,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, with SEK 165,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and with SEK 130,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

A prerequisite for obtaining an allotment is that the Board member is elected by the General Meeting and is not employed by the company.

The following Board members were re-elected: Mr. Hans Stråberg, Mr. Hock Goh, Ms. Colleen Repplier, Mr. Geert Follens, Mr. Håkan Buskhe, Ms. Susanna Schneeberger and Mr. Rickard Gustafson.

Mr. Hans Stråberg was elected Chairman of the Board.

The Meeting approved the Board's proposal for revised principles of executive remuneration, the Board's remuneration report and the Board's proposal for a resolution on SKF's Performance Share Programme 2022.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/annual-general-meeting-of-ab-skf,c3531884

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3531884/1553410.pdf

20220324 Annual General Meeting of AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotahom-4jpg-png-highpreview-1278,c3029031

Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-general-meeting-of-ab-skf-301509997.html

SOURCE SKF

