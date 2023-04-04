Schweiter Technologies

Annual General Meeting approves all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

All motions from the Board of Directors approved

Heinz O. Baumgartner elected as new Chairman

Conversion of bearer shares to registered shares approved along with general revision of Articles of Incorporation

Shareholders agree to a dividend of CHF 20 per share





Steinhausen, 4 April 2023 – Shareholders of Schweiter Technologies AG approved the recommendations of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting today.

This included agreeing a dividend payout of CHF 20 per bearer share. Disbursement will take place on 12 April 2023.

RE-ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected all members of the Board of Directors for a further one-year term of office and voted in Heinz O. Baumgartner as new Chairman of the Board. Shareholders also re-elected all members of the Compensation Committee for a further one-year term. At the constituent meeting immediately after the Annual General Meeting, Jacques Sanche was elected as Chairman of the Compensation Committee.

CONVERSION OF BEARER SHARES TO REGISTERED SHARES

Shareholders approved the conversion of existing bearer shares to registered shares. The switch is set to take place on 13 April 2023. Shareholders who have bearer shares held in a bank deposit need take no action. Those who keep their bearer shares at home or in a safety deposit box are requested to hand these securities in to their bank for the conversion to registered shares (which may only be kept in a bank deposit in future).

Further details about the share conversion are available on the www.schweiter.com website and will also be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SHAB).

REVISION OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Shareholders also approved the proposal from the Board of Directors to revise the Articles of Association of Schweiter Technologies AG in order to implement the requirements of the reform of the law on Swiss public limited companies, which came into force on 1 January 2023.

VOTES ON REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

Shareholders approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors for the term of office up to the 2024 Annual General Meeting and the maximum total sum for the remuneration of the Management for the 2024 financial year. In a consultative vote, shareholders also endorsed the 2022 Compensation Report.

ELECTION OF THE STATUTORY AUDITOR

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, shareholders elected KPMG AG as statutory auditor for the financial year commencing on 1 January 2023.

For further information please contact:

Martin Klöti, CFO

Tel. +41 41 757 77 00

investor@schweiter.com

ABOUT SCHWEITER

Schweiter Technologies, with its head office in Steinhausen, Switzerland, is a globally active Group focusing on composites solutions with its division 3A Composites. The main activities include the development, production and distribution of high-quality composites, plastic sheets, foamboards and core materials based on balsa wood and PET foam. These materials are used primarily in the areas of visual communication (display), architecture, wind energy, construction, ship-building, and automotive.

The company has offices, distribution facilities and production sites at 40 locations in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific region, and employs 4 300 people. Schweiter Technologies AG is listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with the ticker symbol SWTQ.





