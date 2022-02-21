U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.18
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8430
    -0.1320 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,419.18
    +185.61 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.51
    -54.27 (-5.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.35
    +11.73 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
  • DNKEY
  • DNSKF
Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no 4 2021

Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





21 February 2022

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 3.00pm (CET).

The annual general meeting will be held as a partly electronic general meeting with the possibility of attending in person or electronically.

Please find attached the agenda and complete proposals.


Danske Bank

Board of Directors

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachments


