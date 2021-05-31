Annual General Meeting & Extraordinary General Meeting

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that its annual general meeting (AGM), as well as its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held on 30 June 2021 from 10:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time) (the General Meetings).

Considering the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travels and gatherings imposed by the Luxembourg government since mid-March 2020, the General Meetings will be held without a physical presence. In view thereof, arrangements are made to provide for the opportunity for shareholders to vote exclusively by proxy voting, using the form made available by the Company. In addition, the General Meetings will be video-broadcasted live, accessible to all shareholders registered as such on the record date (i.e. 16 June 2021). Questions must be sent by 25 June 2021 at the latest.

The convening notice (the Convening Notice) detailing the agenda of the General Meetings was published in the Recueil Electronique des Sociétés et Associations (RESA) as well as in the Tageblatt, on 31 May 2021. The procedures for voting at these General Meetings are set out in the Convening Notice.

This Convening Notice together with all ancillary documents and preparatory information relating to the General Meetings, and specifically the proxy voting form which needs to be sent by e-mail to investor.relations@solutions30.com before 16 June 2021, are available to shareholders and can be consulted as well as downloaded on the Company's website at https://www.solutions30.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/

For any further information, please:

visit the Investor Relations / General Meeting section of the website: http://www.solutions30.com where all relevant documents are available,

or contact the Company by email at the following address: investor.relations@solutions30.com .









About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

Contact

Individual Shareholders: Shareholders relations - Tel: +33 (0)1 86 86 00 63 - actionnaires@solutions30.com

Analysts/investors: Nathalie Boumendil - Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 - nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com

Press - Image 7:Leslie Jung - Tel: +44 7818 641803 - ljung@image7.fr

Flore Larger - Tel: +33 6 33 13 41 50 - flarger@image7.fr

Charlotte Le Barbier - Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 - clebarbier@image7.fr

