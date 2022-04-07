U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,381.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,536.75
    +31.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.60
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.60
    +1.37 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.80
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7910
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,445.00
    -2,015.15 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.66
    -43.69 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB will be held on 29 April 2022

Grigeo
·7 min read
Grigeo
Grigeo

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB, legal entity code 110012450, registered office: Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company), is convened by initiative and the decision of the Board of the Company on 29 April 2022, at 11.00 a.m.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Company’s Office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania, the first floor of Company’s administration building.

Registration of shareholders starts at 10.15 a.m., ends at 10.55 a.m.

The accounting day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is 22 April 2022. Persons who were shareholders of the Company at the close of the accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in person or may authorize other persons to vote for them as proxies or may conclude an agreement on the disposal of the voting right with third parties.

The shareholders' proprietary rights accounting day is 13 May 2022. The proprietary rights (right to receive dividend) will be held by persons who, at the close of the tenth working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate decision, i.e. on 13 May 2022, will be the shareholders of the Company.

The agenda of the Meeting:

  1. Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021.

  2. Assent to the Remuneration Report of the Company.

  3. Company‘s Auditor’s report.

  4. Approval of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021.

  5. Аpproval of the Rules for Granting Shares of the Company.

  6. Approval of the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

  7. The appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2021.

  8. Election of firm of auditors and determination of conditions for auditor remuneration.

Given the current situation with regard to COVID-19 (coronavirus infection), please do not attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders if you have signs of upper respiratory tract infections (e.g. fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, etc.).

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and entitled to vote shall produce a document which is a proof of his identity. A person who is not a shareholder shall additionally produce a document attesting to his right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the right to authorise, in writing, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a written authorisation must be approved in accordance with the procedure laid down in legal acts. Shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall also have the right to authorise, by means of electronic communications, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a proxy of the shareholder need not be certified by a notary. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication means must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The proxy given by means of electronic communications and the notice of the given proxy shall be submitted to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him, unless the issued authorisation or laws provide for narrower rights of the authorised person. The Company has not set the proxy form.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by means of electronic communications.

A shareholder or a person authorised by him shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the general ballot paper. The general ballot paper will be provided on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt under the heading "For Investors". If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote. The duly completed, printed and signed general ballot paper must be sent by mail to the Company's Office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders or presented to the Company until the end of registration of shareholders on the day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholder or his authorized person may also sign the duly completed general ballot paper with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania and send it to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes, have a right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt decisions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside with the proposal. Proposal to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders shall be submitted in writing by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania. Proposal to the agenda sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes, have a right of proposing draft decisions on the issues already included in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the audit firm. The proposed draft decisions at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented in writing by sending them by mail by e-mail info@grigeo.lt or delivering or sending by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus City Municipality, Lithuania. The proposed draft decisions sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the audit firm in writing during the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders have the right to ask questions regarding the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance. Questions may be submitted in writing by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania not later than 25 April 2022. Questions sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. Responses of a general nature shall be posted on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors". The Company will not respond personally to the shareholder if the respective information is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt.

The shareholders can get acquainted with the documents held by the Company related to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and other documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as to get information regarding execution of the shareholders’ rights at the Company’s office located Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. till 4.00 p.m. or on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors".

The total number of the Company's shares and the number of shares granting voting rights during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is the same and amounts to 131,400,000. ISIN code of the Company’s shares is LT0000102030.

All the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors" or provided by phone
+370 5 243 5801.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemBerkshire bought some of the

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Nvidia: Trillion-Dollar Hopes Attainable, but Not So Soon

    Shares of graphics hardware behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) really excited investors during its 2022 Investor Day presentation, shedding light on a plan to become the first $1 trillion semi company. If there's a company that can pull it off, it's Nvidia, with its brilliant leader Jensen Huang. Undoubtedly, the total addressable market (TAM) for Nvidia is enormous. The innovative graphics-processing unit (GPU) maker has a front-row seat to video gaming, automotive tech, AI, and data center. Undoubtedly, a

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Alibaba, SoftBank Score 2022’s First IPO Windfall With GoTo

    (Bloomberg) -- GoTo Group, whose business spans ride-hailing, e-commerce and fintech, became one of the world’s biggest listings this year, giving a much needed boost to early backers including China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Alig