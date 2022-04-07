The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB will be held on 29 April 2022

Grigeo

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB, legal entity code 110012450, registered office: Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company), is convened by initiative and the decision of the Board of the Company on 29 April 2022, at 11.00 a.m.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Company’s Office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania, the first floor of Company’s administration building.

Registration of shareholders starts at 10.15 a.m., ends at 10.55 a.m.

The accounting day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is 22 April 2022. Persons who were shareholders of the Company at the close of the accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in person or may authorize other persons to vote for them as proxies or may conclude an agreement on the disposal of the voting right with third parties.

The shareholders' proprietary rights accounting day is 13 May 2022. The proprietary rights (right to receive dividend) will be held by persons who, at the close of the tenth working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate decision, i.e. on 13 May 2022, will be the shareholders of the Company.

The agenda of the Meeting:

Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021. Assent to the Remuneration Report of the Company. Company‘s Auditor’s report. Approval of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021. Аpproval of the Rules for Granting Shares of the Company. Approval of the Remuneration Policy of the Company. The appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2021. Election of firm of auditors and determination of conditions for auditor remuneration.



Given the current situation with regard to COVID-19 (coronavirus infection), please do not attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders if you have signs of upper respiratory tract infections (e.g. fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, etc.).

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and entitled to vote shall produce a document which is a proof of his identity. A person who is not a shareholder shall additionally produce a document attesting to his right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the right to authorise, in writing, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a written authorisation must be approved in accordance with the procedure laid down in legal acts. Shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall also have the right to authorise, by means of electronic communications, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a proxy of the shareholder need not be certified by a notary. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication means must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The proxy given by means of electronic communications and the notice of the given proxy shall be submitted to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him, unless the issued authorisation or laws provide for narrower rights of the authorised person. The Company has not set the proxy form.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by means of electronic communications.

A shareholder or a person authorised by him shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the general ballot paper. The general ballot paper will be provided on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt under the heading "For Investors". If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote. The duly completed, printed and signed general ballot paper must be sent by mail to the Company's Office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders or presented to the Company until the end of registration of shareholders on the day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholder or his authorized person may also sign the duly completed general ballot paper with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania and send it to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes, have a right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt decisions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside with the proposal. Proposal to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders shall be submitted in writing by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania. Proposal to the agenda sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes, have a right of proposing draft decisions on the issues already included in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the audit firm. The proposed draft decisions at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented in writing by sending them by mail by e-mail info@grigeo.lt or delivering or sending by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus City Municipality, Lithuania. The proposed draft decisions sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the audit firm in writing during the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders have the right to ask questions regarding the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance. Questions may be submitted in writing by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus str. 10, Grigiškės, Vilnius City Municipality, Lithuania not later than 25 April 2022. Questions sent by e-mail must be signed with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. Responses of a general nature shall be posted on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors". The Company will not respond personally to the shareholder if the respective information is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt.

The shareholders can get acquainted with the documents held by the Company related to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and other documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as to get information regarding execution of the shareholders’ rights at the Company’s office located Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania on weekdays from 8.00 a.m. till 4.00 p.m. or on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors".

The total number of the Company's shares and the number of shares granting voting rights during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is the same and amounts to 131,400,000. ISIN code of the Company’s shares is LT0000102030.

All the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors" or provided by phone

+370 5 243 5801.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801



