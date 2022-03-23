Annual General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company Announcement no. 6



At the Annual General Meeting held on 23 March, the shareholders:



adopted the reports submitted and approved the allocation of net profit

approved authorization to the Board of Directors to pay extraordi-nary dividends

adopted the remuneration policy and remuneration report proposed by the Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors’ remuneration for 2021 and the level of remuneration for 2022

adopted the proposed authority granted to Spar Nord Bank to acquire its own shares

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors,

adopted the proposed amendments to the Articles of association



Board of Directors

Kjeld Johannesen, CEO (Nibe), Henrik Sjøgreen, CEO (Gentofte), and Morten Bach Gaardboe, CEO (Slagelse) were re-elected of the Board of Directors.

The Supervisory Board also consists of: Per Nikolaj Bukh, Professor (Risskov), Kaj Christiansen, CEO (Frederikshavn), and CEO André Rogaczewski (København), and the members elected by the employees: Jannie Skovsen, Senior Workplace Representative, Lene Aaen, Workplace Representative, and Kim Østergaard, Head of digital business development.

At the following Board Meeting for the purpose of electing officers, the Supervisory Board appointed Kjeld Johannesen Chairman and Per Nikolaj Bukh Deputy Chairman.





