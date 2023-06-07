Annual house prices fall for first time in 11 years, says Halifax - latest updates

for sale signs outside a block of flats - Rebekah Downes/PA

House prices have fallen for the first time on an annual basis in 11 years amid widening concern about soaring mortgage costs.

Prices slumped 1pc in the year to May, down from 0.1pc growth in April, according to mortgage lender Halifax. It is the first fall since December 2012.

Monthly prices were static in May following a 0.4pc fall in April, making the average home worth £286,532.

The property market is under pressure as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to as much as 5.5pc before the end of the year in its fight against persistent inflation, with mortgage lenders racing to pull cheap deals.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said: “With consumer price inflation remaining stubbornly high, markets are pricing in several more rate rises that would take Base Rate above 5pc for the first time since the start of 2008. Those expectations have led fixed mortgage rates to start rising again across the market.

“This will inevitably impact confidence in the housing market as both buyers and sellers adjust their expectations, and latest industry figures for both mortgage approvals and completed transactions show demand is cooling. Therefore further downward pressure on house prices is still expected.”

Figures from rival lender Nationwide said prices slumped 3.4pc over the year to May, deepening from a 2.7pc decline in April.

It said house prices fell for the eighth time in nine months by 0.1pc in May compared to April.

South East worst hit by housing downturn

House prices continue to fall on an annual basis across southern England, again led by the South East, which was down 1.6pc to an average price £385,943.

It was closely followed by the South West, down 1.4pc to £301,079.

In Greater London prices are down over the last year by 1.2pc to an average price £536,622.

Apart from Wales, where growth was unchanged at 1.1pc, all areas of the UK have seen annual house price growth weaken in May compared to April, with most now recording a low single-digit rate of property price inflation.

The West Midlands remains the best performing region, with house prices rising 2.7pc to an average of £251,137.

House prices face 'further downward pressure'

After the fall in annual house prices, Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said:

Given the effectively flat month, the annual decline largely reflects a comparison with strong house prices this time last year, as the market continued to be buoyant heading into the summer. Property prices have now fallen by about £3,000 over the last 12 months and are down around £7,500 from the peak in August. But prices are still £5,000 up since the end of last year, and £25,000 above the level of two years ago. As expected the brief upturn we saw in the housing market in the first quarter of this year has faded, with the impact of higher interest rates gradually feeding through to household budgets, and in particular those with fixed rate mortgage deals coming to an end. With consumer price inflation remaining stubbornly high, markets are pricing in several more rate rises that would take Base Rate above 5pc for the first time since the start of 2008. Those expectations have led fixed mortgage rates to start rising again across the market. This will inevitably impact confidence in the housing market as both buyers and sellers adjust their expectations, and latest industry figures for both mortgage approvals and completed transactions show demand is cooling. Therefore further downward pressure on house prices is still expected. One continued source of support to house prices is the labour market. While unemployment has recently ticked up from very low levels, brisk wage growth would over time help to improve housing affordability, if sustained.

House prices fall for first time since 2012

Annual house price growth turned negative for the first time since 2012 in May, according to an index.

Across the UK, house prices fell by 1pc, Halifax said, marking the first annual decline in house prices since December 2012.

The average house price remained flat in May compared to April at £286,532.

It said house prices in the south of England remain under the greatest pressure, while detached properties continue to post modest house price growth.

House prices have fallen on an annual basis for the first time since December 2012, according to lender Halifax.

Across the UK, house prices fell by 1pc, Halifax said.

The average house price remained flat month-on-month in May, sitting at £286,532.

