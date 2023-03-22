Annual Renewals to Begin April 1, 2023, for Missourians with Medicaid Coverage

Home State Health encourages Missouri Medicaid (MO HealthNet) participants to act early to confirm eligibility

ST. LOUIS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading Medicaid managed care provider in Missouri, Home State Health is committed to ensuring Missourians have access to high-quality, affordable health coverage. In line with its mission, Home State Health is providing its Medicaid (MO HealthNet) members with information and resources to help them understand upcoming annual renewal deadlines while encouraging them to act quickly and update their eligibility information to maintain their current health coverage.

Since March 2020, during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the federal government paused Medicaid eligibility verifications – a process known as an annual renewal. Due to a proposal in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 passed by Congress, states may resume the process of checking an individual's Medicaid eligibility beginning April 1, 2023.

As a result, the Family Support Division will check the eligibility of all MO HealthNet members, which provides health coverage for over one million individuals, and will work with members to review and update their eligibility information between April 2023 and April 2024. Annual renewals will typically be required around the anniversary of when an individual's Medicaid coverage began. The Family Support Division will start with annual renewals that are due in June 2023.

Home State Health aims to raise awareness about the upcoming deadline and resources available to help members maintain their coverage. As a first step, Home State Health is encouraging members to visit https://mydss.mo.gov/renew for more information and reminding members to update their household information with the Family Support Division. When it is time to complete an annual renewal, members should receive a notification alerting them of next steps to verify eligibility and next steps for enrollment.

Story continues

"Maintaining health coverage is an essential step in helping all Missouri residents' access high-quality, affordable healthcare," said Jeffrey Johnston, President and CEO of Home State Health. "At Home State Health, we are actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations to spread this important message, and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our state and local government partners who are working to ensure current Medicaid beneficiaries across the state are able to maintain their benefits or identify other appropriate means of coverage."

To learn more about Home State Health, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its Health Insurance Marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Wellcare. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-renewals-to-begin-april-1-2023-for-missourians-with-medicaid-coverage-301775543.html

SOURCE Home State Health