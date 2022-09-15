U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,196.00
    +47.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,155.00
    +13.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.40
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    -0.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.20
    -13.90 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.19 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1526
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7390
    +0.6460 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,210.79
    -105.86 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.05
    -0.29 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.42
    +19.12 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Annual Report 2021/22 - Strong growth despite challenging conditions

Chemometec A/S
·2 min read
Chemometec A/S
Chemometec A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 229

15 September 2022


Annual Report 2021/22 (1 July 2021 - 30 June 2022)


Strong growth despite challenging conditions

ChemoMetec grew its revenue by 52% in 2021/22 from DKK 281.1 million to DKK 427.2 million despite the extraordinary market conditions caused by Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine, including supply chain shortages. As a result, EBITDA grew from DKK 135.6 million to DKK 222.9 million, a 64% increase. As in previous years, growth was primarily driven by increasing sales within cell-based therapy, particularly in the North American market.

“In the past year, we have focused intently on coping with various challenges in the wake of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine – and more generally on navigating ChemoMetec safely through a period in which high growth places great demands on the entire company. These efforts were generally successful, and we are very pleased that our organisation was able to generate this level of growth under difficult circumstances. Going into the new financial year, we have a period ahead of us that will be marked by continuing uncertainty, but we are generally in a good position. We will therefore continue to invest in a sustainable foundation for our business. At the same time, we look forward to launching our new XcytoMatic cell counters, which are expected to contribute significantly to driving the continued growth in the years ahead,” says Steen Søndergaard, CEO.


Financial results

  • ChemoMetec grew its revenue by 52% in the financial year 2021/22, and total revenue amounted to DKK 427.2 million (2020/21: DKK 281.1 million). Revenue growth was driven by increased sales of instruments, consumables, and services in all key geographies.

  • Sales of analytical instruments were up by 57% to DKK 214.9 million, corresponding to 50% of total revenue.

  • Sales of consumables, comprising cassettes, slides, reagents, test kits, etc., grew by 31% to DKK 147.0 million, corresponding to 34% of revenue.

  • Sales of the services, comprising service contracts, installations, and various consulting services, were up by 111% in 2021/22 to DKK 59.9 million, corresponding to 14% of revenue.

  • Sales of our latest cell counter, the NC-202, maintained momentum, growing by 128% in the past year.

  • EBITDA was DKK 222.9 million, an increase of DKK 87.3 million relative to 2020/21, and the EBITDA margin was 52%, against 48% the previous year.

  • Profit for the year was DKK 159.5 million, which was DKK 71.1 million more than the previous year (2020/21: DKK 88.4 million).

  • Annual revenue and EBITDA are in line with the most recent guidance announced on 15 August 2022 but are significantly higher than the guidance presented in the 2020/21 annual report.

  • The Board of Directors proposes to the general meeting that no dividend be distributed for the 2021/22 financial year. This is based, among other things, on ChemoMetec’s plans to invest in expanding its production and warehouse facilities to support the company’s continued growth.


Guidance

  • For 2022/23, ChemoMetec expects revenue in the range of DKK 485-505 million and EBITDA in the range of DKK 245-260 million.

  • Investment in e.g. product development, production facilities, and intangible assets is expected to amount to approximately DKK 70 million.


Attached to this announcement

  • The Annual Report 2021/22 (Danish)

  • Extract from annual report 2021/22 (English)

The annual report and the extract may also be downloaded from ChemoMetec’s website www.chemometec.com



More information

Steen Søndergaard, CEO, ChemoMetec A/S
Telephone (+45) 48 13 10 20



About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. To skip our analysis of Warren Buffett’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. Known as the […]

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The New AT&T: A Cheap, Pure Telecom Company

    The company has divested all of its media businesses and is now focused on telecommunication

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Xi Unlikely to Throw Puti

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

    In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th