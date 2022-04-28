U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Annual Report 2021 Active Biotech AB (publ)

Active Biotech
·1 min read
  • ACTI.ST
Active Biotech
Active Biotech

Active Biotech's Annual Report 2021 is now available for download at www.activebiotech.com.

The Annual Report will only be digitally distributed.

Download as PDF

Lund, April 28, 2022
Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson
CEO

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, tel. +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com
Hans Kolam, CFO, tel. +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.40 a.m. CET on April 28, 2022.

About Active Biotech
Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: The wholly owned small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase Ib/IIa for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is in a clinical phase I study with a topical ophthalmic formulation, to be followed by phase II for treatment of non-infectious uveitis. Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a phase Ib/II clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund, Sweden
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

