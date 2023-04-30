U.S. markets closed

Annual report 2022 published

Interoil Exploration & Production ASA
·1 min read
Interoil Exploration &amp; Production ASA
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA

Oslo, 30 April 2023

Please find attached the 2022 Annual report for Interoil Exploration and Production ASA and the independent audit report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers AS.

The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available in a zip file as an attachment (named Interoil Exploration and Production 2022- 12-31) to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

About Interoil
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.


Attachments