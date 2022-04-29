U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Annual Report and Accounts (ESEF compliant format)

Admiral Group PLC
Admiral Group PLC
Admiral Group PLC

Annual Report and Accounts (ESEF compliant format)

29 April 2022

Further to the announcement on 22 March 2022, Admiral Group Plc ("Company") announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 prepared in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements are available on the Company's website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Mark Waters
Company Secretary
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


