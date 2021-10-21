U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

Annual Report of Best and Worst Drivers Finds Iowa and North Dakota are the Worst Driving States in the Nation

·2 min read

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released their annual report on the best and worst driving states.

QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)
QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)

QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which states have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. We evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. Incidents include:

  • Accidents

  • Speeding Tickets

  • DUIs

  • Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

States rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving states had the lowest rate of incidents.

To view the full report, visit:
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city

Methodology

The QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from each state. We analyzed 2021 data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers across the county. We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for their rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. Cities considered the worst drivers had the highest rate of incidents among drivers.

Worst Driving States

  1. Iowa

  2. North Dakota

  3. Virginia

  4. California

  5. Alaska

  6. Utah

  7. Idaho

  8. New Jersey

  9. Tennessee

  10. Wisconsin

  11. Nebraska

  12. Oregon

  13. Rhode Island

  14. Wyoming

  15. Maryland

  16. Massachusetts

  17. Ohio

  18. Washington

  19. Kansas

  20. South Carolina

  21. Montana

  22. New Mexico

  23. Colorado

  24. Florida

  25. Vermont

Best Driving States

  1. New Hampshire

  2. West Virginia

  3. Oklahoma

  4. Kentucky

  5. Illinois

  6. Delaware

  7. Louisiana

  8. Michigan

  9. Arizona

  10. Connecticut

  11. Missouri

  12. Pennsylvania

  13. Arkansas

  14. South Dakota

  15. Alabama

  16. Hawaii

  17. Nevada

  18. Maine

  19. Texas

  20. Minnesota

  21. New York

  22. Mississippi

  23. Georgia

  24. North Carolina

  25. Indiana

About QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

Media Contacts:

Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com
Nathan: nathan@quotewizardnews.com
Elli: ecarrillo@quotewizardnews.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-report-of-best-and-worst-drivers-finds-iowa-and-north-dakota-are-the-worst-driving-states-in-the-nation-301405031.html

SOURCE QuoteWizard

