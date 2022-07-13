U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Annual Report of Best and Worst Drivers Finds Bakersfield, Sacramento and Baton Rouge Are the Worst Driving Cities in the Nation

·3 min read

SEATTLE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report on the 70 best and worst driving cities in the nation.

QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)
QuoteWizard.com (PRNewsfoto/QuoteWizard)

QuoteWizard sets out each year to see which cities have the worst drivers in America. We analyzed data from six million car insurance quotes from drivers in the top 70 cities in the country. We evaluated cities on four factors to determine overall driver quality and took a composite ranking of overall incidents. Incidents include:

  • Accidents

  • Speeding Tickets

  • DUIs

  • Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rates of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rates of incidents.

To view the full report, visit:
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-city

Worst driving cities                           

  1. Bakersfield, CA

  2. Sacramento, CA                      

  3. Baton Rouge, LA

  4. Los Angeles, CA                                        

  5. San Francisco, CA

  6. San Diego, CA

  7. Fresno, CA

  8. Riverside, CA

  9. Richmond, CA                                                        

  10. Jacksonville, FL

  11. Salt Lake City, UT

  12. Milwaukee, WI       

  13. Cleveland, OH

  14. Tampa, FL                                                                 

  15. Columbus, OH

  16. Colorado Springs, CO

  17. Richmond, VA                           

  18. Virginia Beach, VA

  19. Dayton, OH

  20. Greenville, SC                

  21. New York, NY

  22. Providence, RI

  23. Honolulu, HI

  24. Miami, FL

  25. Omaha, NE                                                             

  26. Baltimore, MD

  27. Denver, CO

  28. Orlando, FL                         

  29. Columbus, SC                                                                                       .

  30. Portland, OR                                      

  31. Madison, WI

  32. Kansas City, KS/MO

  33. Indianapolis, IN                                                                 .

  34. Wichita, KS

  35. Phoenix, AZ

Best driving cities

  1. Louisville, KY

  2. Hartford, CT

  3. Little Rock, AR

  4. Oklahoma City, OK

  5. Tulsa, OK

  6. Dallas, TX

  7. Pittsburg, PA

  8. Detroit, MI

  9. Houston, TX

  10. Chicago, IL

  11. New Orleans, LA

  12. Charlotte, NC

  13. Greensboro, NC

  14. Rochester, NY

  15. Memphis, TN

  16. San Antonio

  17. Nashville, TN

  18. Allentown, PA

  19. El Paso, TX

  20. Lexington, KY

  21. Philadelphia, PA

  22. Rochester, NY

  23. Durnham, NC

  24. Austin, TX

  25. Birmingham, AL

  26. Minneapolis, MN

  27. Albany, NY

  28. Seattle, WA

  29. Tucson, AZ

  30. Boise, ID

  31. Greenville, SC

  32. Atlanta, GA

  33. Boston, MA

  34. Charleston, SC

  35. Las Vegas, NV

Methodology

The QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from the 70 largest cities in America. We analyzed 2021 and 2022 data from millions of insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 cities using QuoteWizard.com. We used a composite ranking system to rank each city for their rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities considered the worst had the highest rates of incidents among drivers.

About QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls and traffic to their websites. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.

For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.

Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance
https://quotewizard.com/news/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state

Media Contacts:

Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com
Press: press@quotewizardnews.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-report-of-best-and-worst-drivers-finds-bakersfield-sacramento-and-baton-rouge-are-the-worst-driving-cities-in-the-nation-301584649.html

SOURCE QuoteWizard

